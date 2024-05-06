SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR', starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, to Release in Theatres Again

SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2022 and received rave reviews for its compelling screenplay. Additionally, ‘Naatu Naatu’ created history when it won the Academy Award for ‘Best Original Song’. Now, ‘RRR’ is set to make its way to theatres once again.

SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ to Release in Theatres Again

‘RRR’, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, will soon be re-released in Indian theatres. Pen Studios, the banner that holds the theatrical rights to SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus in North India, shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter). The company, however, did not mention the date.

This announcement comes shortly after ‘Ghilli’, starring Vijay, re-released in theatres and emerged as a massive success. The film collected Rs 10 crore globally to set a record and help the Tamil film industry regain its mojo. Dharani’s sports-action drama was originally released in theatres in 2004.

‘Billa’, ‘Dheena’, and ‘Mankatha’ also hit screens again earlier this month.

‘RRR’, given its grand visuals and intense action sequences, is likely to emerge as the top choice of moviegoers again once it re-releases in theatres.

About ‘RRR’

‘RRR’ is a period action drama that centres on the friendship between Komaram Bheem (Tarak) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and their fight against oppression. The cast includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, and the late Ray Stevenson. DVV Danayya produced the film under DVV Entertainment.

‘RRR’ collected Rs 1387 crore during its theatrical run to emerge as the third-highest Indian film globally after the Prabhas-led ‘Baahubali 2’ and the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Dangal’.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan, meanwhile are busy with their respective films. The ‘Young Tiger’ is working on Koratala Siva’s ‘Devara’ and the Hrithik Roshan-led ‘War 2′. Charan, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Shankar’s ‘Game Changer’. He also has ‘RC 16’, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, in his kitty. Additionally, he is set to reunite with Sukumar for a new film.

‘RRR’ is set to re-release in theatres on a yet-be-announced date.