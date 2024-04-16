War 2 Leaked Images: Hrithik Roshan Looks Bruised & Battered On Set While Jr NTR Spotted Hanging Around- See Pics!

New images of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR from the set of War 2 have been leaked. The two were recently spotted in Mumbai, filming for their upcoming movie. Images from the sets of War 2 have surfaced online, giving fans a sneak peek into the action-packed sequel. In the viral snapshots, Hrithik Roshan is seen sporting a sharp and stylish look, while Jr NTR looks dashing in a casual black outfit as they shoot scenes for War 2 in Mumbai. The pictures of Hrithik and Jr NTR have sparked excitement among fans on social media platforms.

War 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster hit War, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, now includes Jr NTR in its cast, heightening expectations even further. Fans eagerly awaiting updates on the movie will undoubtedly be thrilled to see Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR together, marking their first collaboration. While the first War movie was directed by Siddharth Anand, the sequel will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Siddharth expressed his pride in seeing his creation being carried forward by someone else, likening it to watching his child succeed under another’s care.

Check Out The War 2 Leaked Pictures Here:

When Is Hrithik Roshan Starrer ‘War 2’ Releasing?

Set to release on August 14, 2025, War 2 is being produced by Yash Raj Films. Alongside Hrithik and Jr NTR in this action-packed thriller is Kiara Advani. For those unfamiliar, War was a massive success, earning Rs 200 crores within a week of its release and becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2019. Earlier, Hrithik was spotted filming an intense action sequence in Mumbai. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will be sharing screen space in the action drama War 2.

It was previously reported that both actors have dedicated 60 days to shoot for the sequel of the action-packed film. Hrithik’s photos from the set of War 2 have gone viral, depicting him in tattered black attire with prosthetic bruises over his face and body. The images have only heightened anticipation around the sequel.

An insider earlier stated, “He is shooting for his entry sequence and it’s an action-packed stint. Hrithik has allotted merely 55 to 60 days for War 2 and most of the film will be shot at studios in Mumbai. Interestingly, it will be a wrap for Hrithik on War 2 by June 2024, and it’s among those films which he will conclude in record time.” For the record, Hrithik started shooting for the film at YRF Studios in Mumbai on March 7.

War 2 is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes previous films like Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2022), and the upcoming Tiger 3 (2023). This film is expected to continue the storyline from Tiger 3 and will eventually lead to the highly anticipated movie Tiger vs Pathaan. The movie is touted to witness a showdown between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

