Former PM- Deve Gowda's Grandson Faces Sexual Allegation, What Is The Case?

Amidst a brewing controversy surrounding explicit videos allegedly implicating Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna in multiple instances of sexual assault, a legal case has been initiated against him. The contentious videos surfaced on social media platforms shortly after Revanna cast his vote in the Phase 2 elections on April 26.

Who Is Prajwal Revanna?

Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, vehemently refutes the allegations, asserting that the circulated videos have been manipulated. In response, he has filed a complaint challenging the authenticity of the footage and condemning what he perceives as an attempt to besmirch his reputation and influence public opinion.

The gravity of the situation prompted the Karnataka government to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the scandalous videos. This decision followed a recommendation from the state women’s commission urging governmental action.

Sexual Assault

The allegations against Revanna encompass a range of disturbing accusations, with a woman stepping forward to file a police report alleging instances of sexual assault dating back to 2019. She also contends that Revanna engaged in inappropriate behavior towards her daughter during a video call and engaged in lewd conversations. Additionally, she accuses Revanna’s father, HD Revanna, of sexual misconduct during her employment at their residence. Furthermore, she asserts concerns for her safety and that of her family.

The controversy has ignited a fierce political dispute between the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While the BJP has distanced itself from Revanna, refraining from comment on the ongoing investigation, JD(S) leaders have taken a cautious approach, awaiting the outcome of the inquiry. Nonetheless, internal dissent within the JD(S) has surfaced, with calls for Revanna’s suspension echoing within the party ranks.

Meanwhile, the Congress has accused the BJP of facilitating Revanna’s departure from the country amidst the scandal. Party members have staged protests in Bengaluru, demanding Revanna’s immediate arrest and condemning what they perceive as a cover-up orchestrated by political adversaries.

As the investigation unfolds, the scandal continues to reverberate through Karnataka’s political landscape, underscoring the complexities and ramifications of the allegations leveled against Revanna.

After the video went viral, the 33-year-old departed for Germany, a move that coincided with the emergence of the videos online.

He has lodged a police complaint alleging that the videos were manipulated and disseminated with the intention to “sully his reputation and influence voters’ opinions.”

Prajwal’s father, HD Revanna, also implicated in the case filed by their former domestic aide, serves as an MLA representing the Holenarasipur constituency.