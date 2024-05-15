First Batch Of Citizenship Documents Issued Under CAA By Central Government

Earlier this year, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) came into effect, marking a significant milestone in India’s legislative landscape. The Ministry of Home Affairs recently took a pivotal step towards its implementation by presenting citizenship certificates to 14 individuals under the provisions of the CAA. This move underscores the government’s commitment to fulfilling its electoral promises and providing relief to eligible applicants seeking citizenship through the CAA.

The CAA, which was passed by the parliament in 2019, received notification from the BJP-led Central government in March of this year. As part of its Lok Sabha elections manifesto, the BJP had pledged to grant citizenship to eligible individuals under the CAA, reaffirming its commitment to upholding the principles of inclusivity and justice.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla personally handed over the citizenship documents to select applicants in the national capital, symbolizing a momentous occasion for those benefiting from the provisions of the CAA. The ceremony was attended by senior officials, including representatives from the Ministry of Posts, the Intelligence Bureau, and the Registrar General of India.

In a statement issued by the home ministry, it was highlighted that the issuance of citizenship certificates follows the enactment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024. The rules outline the procedures for accepting and scrutinizing citizenship applications, delegating responsibilities to District Level Committees (DLC) and State Level Empowered Committees.

The DLCs, chaired by designated officers, have been entrusted with the task of accepting applications from individuals belonging to persecuted minority communities—Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christian—from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. These applicants, who entered India by December 31st, 2014, on religious persecution grounds, are eligible for consideration under the CAA.

Upon thorough verification of documents and administration of the oath of allegiance, DLCs forward the applications to the State Level Empowered Committees, led by the Director (Census Operation). Following meticulous scrutiny, the Empowered Committees have granted citizenship to the initial cohort of 14 applicants, signifying a crucial step towards fulfilling their aspirations for Indian citizenship.

While the government remains steadfast in its commitment to implementing the CAA across the country, it has faced opposition from certain quarters, with leaders like Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan expressing reluctance to implement the law in their respective states. Despite the contentious debate surrounding the CAA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah have reiterated their assurance of its nationwide implementation.

The opposition’s criticism of the CAA, alleging discrimination against Muslims and questioning its constitutionality, has been countered by the BJP, which maintains that the law is not aimed at depriving any individual of citizenship rights. Instead, it emphasizes the CAA’s humanitarian objective of providing refuge and protection to persecuted minorities from neighboring countries.

As the implementation of the CAA progresses, the government’s efforts to streamline the citizenship application process and ensure transparency in decision-making underscore its commitment to upholding the principles of justice, equality, and inclusivity.

