India Asserts PoK Integral Part Amidst Protests Over Inflation; Jaishankar Stresses Progress Comparison

In the midst of ongoing violent protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) fueled by soaring inflation rates, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated India’s stance that PoK remains an integral part of India. Jaishankar’s statement came amidst escalating protests in the region, with demonstrators demanding lower electricity prices and other economic grievances.

Addressing the complexity of the situation analysis in PoK, Jaishankar underscored the comparison being made by people in PoK to the progress evident in Jammu and Kashmir. “Today there are certain ferments happening in PoK…the analyses of it is very complex but definitely I have no doubt in my own mind that someone living in PoK is comparing their situation with someone living in J&K and saying how people there are progressing nowadays,” he stated.

Highlighting the historical context, Jaishankar emphasized, “It (PoK) has always been India and it will always be India…till Article 370 was invoked, there wasn’t much discussion about PoK.”

Simultaneously, India is closely monitoring the volatile situation in PoK where violent protests have erupted, resulting in casualties. Reports indicate that on Tuesday, three civilians and a policeman were killed after Pakistani security forces opened fire on protesters demanding cheaper flour and electricity.

The protests, organized by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee, aimed to address various economic grievances, including electricity pricing aligned with hydropower generation costs, subsidized wheat flour, and an end to elite privileges. The demonstrations resulted in over 100 injuries, with six reported on Monday alone. However, on Tuesday, the protests were called off following the government’s acceptance of all demands raised by the protesters.

New Delhi perceives these protests and the resultant casualties as indicative of a dynamic shift in Islamabad’s relationship with the region. The Indian government’s firm stance on the integral nature of PoK, coupled with Jaishankar’s remarks, reinforces India’s position on the issue amidst escalating tensions and protests in the region.

