Panchayat Season 3 Trailer Out : Prepare To Chuckle Your Way Through

Fans of the beloved Indian web series, Panchayat, have reason to rejoice as the eagerly awaited trailer for its third season has been unveiled by the makers. Set in the quaint village of Phulera in rural Uttar Pradesh, the trailer promises to immerse viewers once again in the delightful tapestry of village life.

The protagonist, Abhishek Tripathi, portrayed by the talented Jitendra Kumar, takes center stage once more as he finds himself entangled in the colorful drama of Phulera. Amidst the trials and tribulations of village politics, Abhishek grapples with the complexities of romance with Rinki, the daughter of the local leader, while also facing off against power-hungry rivals.

In a tense altercation that puts his future in the village at stake, Abhishek defiantly declares, “Achha bhala resign kar chuka tha, vapas aa gaya iss gaon mein (I resigned from this job for the good, but I came back to this village),” showcasing his unwavering commitment to his community.

As tensions escalate between the incumbent Pradhan, Manju Devi (portrayed by Neena Gupta), and the ambitious Bhushan (played by Durgesh Kumar), viewers are treated to uproarious conflicts and unexpected alliances. The trailer offers glimpses into the intricacies of village dynamics, from the struggles of an engineering graduate thrust into the role of a panchayat secretary to the triumphs of community solidarity.

The official synopsis sets the stage for the upcoming season, teasing a fierce battle for supremacy as the Panchayat elections loom large. As both Pradhan and Bhushan vie to enhance their public image, Abhishek finds himself navigating the murky waters of Phulera politics while striving to maintain his objectivity.

Panchayat has captivated audiences with its unique portrayal of rural life, shedding light on the challenges and triumphs of individuals like Abhishek, who find themselves navigating unfamiliar territory due to limited job opportunities. Following its successful debut on Prime Video in April 2020, the series has garnered widespread acclaim, with the second season earning praise from both viewers and critics alike. Notably, it clinched the prestigious Best Web Series (OTT) award at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in a newly introduced category.

Directed by the talented Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat Season 3 is poised to continue its winning streak when it premieres on May 28, promising audiences another immersive and engaging journey into the heart of rural India.

