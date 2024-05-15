'Introducing The Jury For The 2024 Cannes Film Festival: Greta Gerwig, Lily Gladstone, And Others"

The excitement is palpable as the 77th edition of the prestigious Festival de Cannes kicks off, promising a dazzling array of cinematic delights. At the heart of the festival lies the anticipation surrounding the selection of the film that will clinch the coveted Palme d’Or, the highest honor at Cannes. With an impressive lineup of contenders, the decision ultimately rests in the hands of the esteemed nine-member jury.

Leading the jury this year is acclaimed writer-director Greta Gerwig, who makes history as the first female American director to preside over the Cannes jury. Gerwig’s impressive repertoire includes critically acclaimed films such as “Lady Bird” and “Little Women,” both of which garnered nominations for Best Picture at the Oscars. Despite her illustrious career, Gerwig is a Cannes debutante, adding an intriguing dynamic to her role as jury president.

Joining Gerwig on the panel is a diverse ensemble of industry luminaries, each bringing their own unique perspective and expertise to the table. Among them is Lily Gladstone, whose meteoric rise to fame began at Cannes last year with her standout performance in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Gladstone’s accolades include a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild award, and an Oscar nomination, solidifying her status as one of Hollywood’s brightest talents.

Live from the Grand Théâtre Lumière stage, the entire #Cannes2024 Jury! ✨ En direct de la scène du Grand Théâtre Lumière, le Jury du 77e Festival de Cannes au complet ! 🔎 Greta Gerwig, Ebru Ceylan, Lily Gladstone, Eva Green, Nadine Labaki, Juan Antonio Bayona, Pierfrancesco… pic.twitter.com/anLxTqaAcU — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 14, 2024

French actor Omar Sy, known for his acclaimed performance in “The Intouchables,” brings his charisma and talent to the jury. Sy’s work has earned him widespread acclaim, including a César award for Best Actor. Ebru Ceylan, co-writer of the Palme d’Or-winning film “Winter Sleep,” adds a wealth of experience to the panel, having been a fixture at Cannes for over two decades.

Spanish director Juan Antonio Bayona, renowned for his gripping drama “The Impossible,” joins the jury alongside Eva Green, whose captivating performances in films such as “The Dreamers” and “Casino Royale” have earned her international acclaim. Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino, fresh off his Volpi Cup win at the Venice Film Festival, brings his formidable talent to the deliberation process.

Strike the pose! 📸 Ils prennent la pose !#Photocall Feature Film Jury / Jury Longs Métrages#Cannes2024 pic.twitter.com/9NebbtqeVd — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 14, 2024

Rounding out the jury is Kore-eda Hirokazu, the acclaimed Japanese director with a long history at Cannes. With nine of his films premiering at the festival, Kore-eda is no stranger to Cannes accolades, having previously won the Palme d’Or for “Shoplifters.”

As the festival unfolds, cinephiles around the world eagerly await the jury’s decision, knowing that the fate of this year’s Palme d’Or rests in the capable hands of these esteemed industry veterans.

