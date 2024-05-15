The anticipation for the next episode of “The Great Indian Kapil Show” has soared as international sensation Ed Sheeran gears up to join host Kapil Sharma on his Netflix chat show. A promo video teasing the upcoming episode was unveiled on Wednesday, stirring excitement among fans.

In the sneak peek, Kapil Sharma warmly welcomes Ed Sheeran, playfully remarking, “You are younger than me in age but I am younger than you in English.” The clip showcases Ed Sheeran’s rendition of his hit song “Shape Of You” infused with a desi touch, adding a unique flavor to the episode. However, the highlight of the teaser unfolds when Ed Sheeran recreates Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose, much to the delight of the audience.

Reflecting on Ed Sheeran’s encounter with SRK, Kapil Sharma shares, “I was watching your videos, you went to Shah Rukh Khan’s house. You met him. Wow.” To which Ed responds with a classic dialogue from “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” saying, “Bade bade shehron mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti.”

The promo caption further heightens excitement, teasing, “The perfect collab doesn’t exis… Watch Ed Sheeran on #TheGreatIndianKapilShow this Saturday 8pm only on Netflix.”

This isn’t the first time Ed Sheeran has shared a memorable moment with Shah Rukh Khan. Earlier in March this year, the singer-songwriter met SRK and the duo recreated the Bollywood star’s signature pose, captivating fans worldwide. Their collaborative post on Instagram, captioned “This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together…”, garnered widespread appreciation.

Adding to the buzz, Gauri Khan, SRK’s wife, shared pictures with Ed Sheeran from their meet-up earlier this year. Hosting him at their residence, Mannat, Gauri expressed gratitude, writing, “What a pleasure listening to you sing! Thank you for spending the evening with us… (by the way, loving the Dyavol X jacket on you).”

Ed Sheeran’s upcoming appearance on “The Great Indian Kapil Show” promises an entertaining fusion of music, humor, and Bollywood charm. This episode marks a delightful collaboration between international and Indian entertainment icons, set to captivate audiences globally.

