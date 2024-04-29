Pop sensation Taylor Swift has once again proven her musical prowess, with her latest album “The Tortured Poets Department” making a monumental impact on the music scene in the United States. According to Billboard reports, the album soared to the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart with an impressive debut, selling a total of 2.61 million album and streaming units in its first week of release.

Billboard noted that traditional album sales accounted for 1.91 million units, including digital downloads, CDs, cassettes, and an astounding 859,000 vinyl sales. Additionally, the album garnered a staggering 891.34 million on-demand official streams.

“The Tortured Poets Department” achieved several remarkable feats, including scoring the largest streaming week for an album ever and achieving the largest sales week for an album on vinyl in the modern era. It has also secured its position as the top-selling album of 2024 so far.

This remarkable achievement marks Taylor Swift’s 14th chart-topping album, placing her in a tie with Jay-Z for the most No. 1 albums among solo artists.

Swift surprised fans by releasing the first 16 tracks of “Poets” on April 19, only to reveal two hours later that it was a double album featuring an additional 15 songs. This move added to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the release.

“The Tortured Poets Department” is Swift’s 11th studio album, further solidifying her status as a record-setting artist. Earlier this year, she made history at the Grammys by winning her fourth Album of the Year award for “Midnights.”

The album’s success extended beyond the US, with Spotify naming it the most-streamed album in a single week, surpassing 1 billion streams. In the UK, Swift topped the music charts, outselling the entire top 10 combined and breaking the record for the fastest artist to achieve 12 UK number one albums, previously held by the Beatles.

Receiving mostly positive reviews from both critics and fans, “The Tortured Poets Department” has cemented Taylor Swift’s position as one of the leading figures in the music industry.

Fans can look forward to seeing Swift on her Eras Tour, which is set to resume in Paris in May. The tour has already made history as the highest-grossing concert tour in history.

Swift’s success comes amidst a wave of new releases from some of music’s top female artists, including Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter” in March, and upcoming releases from Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish scheduled for next month.