Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Key Figure Apprehended

The Ghatkopar Hoarding collapse was witnessed by everyone while Mumbai was being battered by a ferocious storm. The incident went viral and was seen by many as it spread like wildfire on social media. The incident has highlighted the negative implications of faulty construction, serving as a cautionary tale for the future.

What happened?

Amidst fierce winds and unexpected downpours, a colossal 120-foot hoarding plunged onto a nearby petrol pump in Ghatkopar’s Chhedanagar, claiming 16 lives and leaving 75 wounded.

Following the devastating incident, authorities registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Indian Penal Code at the Pant Nagar Police Station. The case implicated Bhinde, along with all directors, officials, and employees of the advertising agency Ego Media.

The trail begins

Bhavesh Bhinde, director of an advertising firm, whose company erected the massive hoarding that collapsed in Mumbai, claiming 16 lives, was brought to the city early Friday, confirmed a police official. Bhavesh Bhinde, the director of M/s Ego Media Pvt. Ltd., the advertising agency responsible for installing the billboard that collapsed in suburban Ghatkopar on Monday evening, was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday, according to the police. Bhinde was subsequently transported to Ahmedabad, and from there, he was flown to Mumbai, stated the official. Accompanied by the police team, Bhinde arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport around 5 am, and he was then escorted to a crime branch office. He is scheduled to appear before the court later today. After a three-day pursuit, the city police apprehended Bhinde in Udaipur on Thursday. In the wake of the tragic hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, the swift action by authorities to bring Bhavesh Bhinde to account offers a glimmer of hope for justice. As investigations unfold and legal proceedings commence, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the dire consequences of negligence in construction practices. It underscores the pressing need for stringent regulations and vigilant oversight to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

