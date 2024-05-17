Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Key Figure Apprehended

The Ghatkopar Hoarding collapse was witnessed by everyone while Mumbai was being battered by a ferocious storm. The incident went viral and was seen by many as it spread like wildfire on social media. The incident has highlighted the negative implications of faulty construction, serving as a cautionary tale for the future.
Amidst fierce winds and unexpected downpours, a colossal 120-foot hoarding plunged onto a nearby petrol pump in Ghatkopar’s Chhedanagar, claiming 16 lives and leaving 75 wounded.