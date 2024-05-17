Vanguard Welcomes Salim Ramji As New CEO: Charting A New Course For The Future

Ramji commenced his legal profession at the prestigious UK “magic circle” firm Clifford Chance before transitioning to McKinsey as a consultant. He steadily progressed to the role of senior partner, where he supervised the company’s asset and wealth management division.
“It’s an honor to join Vanguard, an institution I have long admired and respected,” Ramji said
“I am drawn to Vanguard because of its distinct and unwavering mission, and I can’t wait to collaborate with the exceptional leadership team to steer the business into the future. Vanguard has opportunities to further its mission of providing people with the best chance for investment success because the current investor landscape is changing.
This mission is more relevant now than it has ever been in the company’s five-decade history. My main goal is to lead Vanguard to meet the needs of the current situation while adhering to its fundamental goal of being a reliable company that stands up for all investors.” Ramji added.
