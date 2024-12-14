Home
Saturday, December 14, 2024
PM Modi Introduces 11 Resolutions, which He Says Would Ensure In Achieving A ‘Viksit Bharat’ By 2047:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of fulfilling duties by both citizens and the government. He reiterated the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (Together with all, Development for all), advocating for equitable development across all sectors.

PM Modi Introduces 11 Resolutions, which He Says Would Ensure In Achieving A ‘Viksit Bharat’ By 2047:

Be it citizen or government, everyone should fulfil their duties
Each sector should get the benefit of development. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas
Zero Tolerance towards corruption’
The country’s laws should be followed with pride
Freedom from slave mentality
The country’s politics should be freed from parivaar-vaad
The constitution should be respected, and not weaponised for political gains
Reservation should not be taken away from those who already have it. Religion-based reservation should not be carried out
India should inspire the world in women-led development
Country’s development should go hand in hand with State’s development
Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat

Indian Constitution lok sabha Narendra Modi

