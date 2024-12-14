PM Modi Introduces 11 Resolutions, which He Says Would Ensure In Achieving A ‘Viksit Bharat’ By 2047:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of fulfilling duties by both citizens and the government. He reiterated the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (Together with all, Development for all), advocating for equitable development across all sectors.

Be it citizen or government, everyone should fulfil their duties

Each sector should get the benefit of development. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas

Zero Tolerance towards corruption’

The country’s laws should be followed with pride

Freedom from slave mentality

The country’s politics should be freed from parivaar-vaad

The constitution should be respected, and not weaponised for political gains

Reservation should not be taken away from those who already have it. Religion-based reservation should not be carried out

India should inspire the world in women-led development

Country’s development should go hand in hand with State’s development

Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat