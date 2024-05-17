Air India Flight Collides with Tug Truck at Pune Airport: All Passengers Safe

An Air India flight bound for Delhi collided with a tug truck while taxiing towards the runway Pune Airport on Thursday. The accident toom place with approximately 180 passengers on board, prompting immediate emergency protocols to ensure the safety of all involved.

The collision resulted in damage to the aircraft’s nose and a tyre near the landing gear. Despite the impact, all passengers and crew members were unharmed, according to an airport official who spoke with ANI. “The aircraft, carrying around 180 passengers, suffered damage to its nose and a tyre near the landing gear. Despite the collision, all passengers and crew on board are reported to be safe,” the official stated.

Following the incident, airport authorities swiftly enacted emergency procedures. Passengers were promptly deplaned and alternative arrangements were made to ensure their journey to Delhi continued with minimal delay. An official statement confirmed, “The passengers were immediately deplaned and arrangements were made for an alternative flight to Delhi.”

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a comprehensive inquiry to determine the cause of the collision. Early reports indicate that the tug truck, responsible for manoeuvring the aircraft on the ground, struck the plane during the taxiing process. The investigation will scrutinize operational protocols and identify any potential lapses that contributed to the accident.

Despite the incident, airport operations remained largely unaffected. The affected aircraft was temporarily removed from service for detailed inspection and repairs. It has since been cleared for operation and is back in service.

As the DGCA’s investigation unfolds, further updates are anticipated. For now, the priority remains ensuring the continued safety and smooth operation of airport activities.

