Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

India Is Mother Of Democracy, Constitution Basis Of Our Unity: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Lok Sabha on the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution, hailed the nation's democratic journey, calling India the "mother of democracy."

India Is Mother Of Democracy, Constitution Basis Of Our Unity: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, celebrated India’s remarkable journey since adopting the Constitution in 1949, calling it “extraordinary.” During his speech in the Lok Sabha, Modi emphasized that India is not just the world’s largest democracy but also the “mother of democracy,” with a rich history of democratic values that continue to inspire the world today.

India’s Constitutional Legacy and Path to Development by 2047

Addressing the ongoing debate on the 75 years since the adoption of the Indian Constitution, Prime Minister Modi outlined India’s determination to become a developed nation by 2047. He stressed that the foundation of this vision lies in India’s unity, with the Constitution serving as the “basis of our unity.”

“Our Constitution is the foundation of our unity,” he affirmed, highlighting how the country defied doubts about its democratic future after gaining independence. Modi credited the Constitution for guiding India to where it stands today, despite the challenges it faced in its early years.

Modi paid tribute to the architects of the Indian Constitution and acknowledged the country’s citizens for upholding the values envisioned by the founding fathers. He mentioned the contributions of figures like Purushottam Das Tandon and Bhim Rao Ambedkar, noting that India’s democracy did not begin in 1947 or 1950 but had deep roots in the country’s history.

Women’s empowerment, a cornerstone of the Indian Constitution, was another highlight of Modi’s speech. He pointed to the country’s strides in women-led development, reflecting on the Constitution’s role in granting women the right to vote and in shaping the nation’s progress.

In a pointed critique of the past, Modi also discussed the Constitution’s challenges during certain periods of India’s history. He took aim at the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, saying, “The Constitution was torn apart when it was completing 25 years.” He recalled how the Vajpayee government celebrated the Constitution’s golden jubilee in 2000 and how, as Gujarat’s Chief Minister, he marked 60 years of the Constitution with a historic procession atop an elephant.

Modi also directed criticism at the Congress party, alleging that one particular Congress family left no stone unturned in undermining the Constitution. “One Congress family relentlessly pursued wrong thoughts and policies,” he remarked, adding that it was this very family which altered the Constitution to limit freedom of expression, an insult to its founding principles.

Nehru and Indira Gandhi’s Impact on Constitutional Integrity

Modi referenced India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who, he claimed, had suggested to state chief ministers that if the Constitution came in the way, it should be changed. “The seeds sown by Nehru in changing the Constitution were followed up by Indira Gandhi,” he said, pointing out how she attempted to control the judiciary through Constitutional amendments, including her controversial actions during the Emergency.

The Prime Minister also mentioned how Indira Gandhi’s actions, such as imposing the Emergency, were a misuse of the Constitution, noting that this was a time when many political leaders were sent to jail for standing up to the regime. He remarked that despite their opposition to her actions at the time, many of these political leaders are now forced to align with Congress.

In his critique, Modi also singled out Rajiv Gandhi, the late Prime Minister, for undermining the Constitution’s integrity. He criticized Rajiv Gandhi for overturning a Supreme Court decision in the Shah Bano case, a landmark judgment involving a divorced woman, and for siding with fundamentalist forces rather than upholding the Constitution’s principles.

PM Modi’s speech serves as a powerful reminder of India’s democratic roots and the ongoing struggle to safeguard the Constitution’s integrity against political interests. As India looks ahead to becoming a developed nation by 2047, the Prime Minister’s remarks reflect his vision of a united, progressive India where the Constitution continues to serve as the guiding force for future generations.

ALSO READ: Nehru Was For Altering Samvidhan For Gain’: PM Modi In Special Address

Filed under

Indian Constitution lok sabha Narendra Modi

Advertisement

Also Read

PM Modi Introduces 11 Resolutions, which He Says Would Ensure In Achieving A ‘Viksit Bharat’ By 2047:

PM Modi Introduces 11 Resolutions, which He Says Would Ensure In Achieving A ‘Viksit Bharat’...

‘Garibi hatao’ Was Biggest Jumla Of Congress, Says PM Modi

‘Garibi hatao’ Was Biggest Jumla Of Congress, Says PM Modi

I Am Preparing From Here: BJP’s Parvesh Verma Hints At Contesting From New Delhi Seat In Assembly Polls

I Am Preparing From Here: BJP’s Parvesh Verma Hints At Contesting From New Delhi Seat...

Who Was Justice HR Khanna? Whose Judgment PM Modi Invoked To Target Indira Gandhi

Who Was Justice HR Khanna? Whose Judgment PM Modi Invoked To Target Indira Gandhi

Cash-For-Job Scam: ED Accuses TN Minister Senthil Balaji Of Trial Delay In SC

Cash-For-Job Scam: ED Accuses TN Minister Senthil Balaji Of Trial Delay In SC

Entertainment

WATCH | Tollywood Stars, Including Vijay Deverakonda, Visit Allu Arjun After His Jail Release

WATCH | Tollywood Stars, Including Vijay Deverakonda, Visit Allu Arjun After His Jail Release

Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional As She Misses Rishi Kapoor At Raj Kapoor’s Centenary Celebration

Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional As She Misses Rishi Kapoor At Raj Kapoor’s Centenary Celebration

Is Barbie Sequel FINALLY Happening? Studio Denies Reports Amidst Growing Buzz!

Is Barbie Sequel FINALLY Happening? Studio Denies Reports Amidst Growing Buzz!

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede In Vadodara, Leaving One Dead

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox