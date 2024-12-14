India Is Mother Of Democracy, Constitution Basis Of Our Unity: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Lok Sabha on the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution, hailed the nation's democratic journey, calling India the "mother of democracy."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, celebrated India’s remarkable journey since adopting the Constitution in 1949, calling it “extraordinary.” During his speech in the Lok Sabha, Modi emphasized that India is not just the world’s largest democracy but also the “mother of democracy,” with a rich history of democratic values that continue to inspire the world today.

India’s Constitutional Legacy and Path to Development by 2047

Addressing the ongoing debate on the 75 years since the adoption of the Indian Constitution, Prime Minister Modi outlined India’s determination to become a developed nation by 2047. He stressed that the foundation of this vision lies in India’s unity, with the Constitution serving as the “basis of our unity.”

“Our Constitution is the foundation of our unity,” he affirmed, highlighting how the country defied doubts about its democratic future after gaining independence. Modi credited the Constitution for guiding India to where it stands today, despite the challenges it faced in its early years.

Modi paid tribute to the architects of the Indian Constitution and acknowledged the country’s citizens for upholding the values envisioned by the founding fathers. He mentioned the contributions of figures like Purushottam Das Tandon and Bhim Rao Ambedkar, noting that India’s democracy did not begin in 1947 or 1950 but had deep roots in the country’s history.

Women’s empowerment, a cornerstone of the Indian Constitution, was another highlight of Modi’s speech. He pointed to the country’s strides in women-led development, reflecting on the Constitution’s role in granting women the right to vote and in shaping the nation’s progress.

In a pointed critique of the past, Modi also discussed the Constitution’s challenges during certain periods of India’s history. He took aim at the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, saying, “The Constitution was torn apart when it was completing 25 years.” He recalled how the Vajpayee government celebrated the Constitution’s golden jubilee in 2000 and how, as Gujarat’s Chief Minister, he marked 60 years of the Constitution with a historic procession atop an elephant.

Modi also directed criticism at the Congress party, alleging that one particular Congress family left no stone unturned in undermining the Constitution. “One Congress family relentlessly pursued wrong thoughts and policies,” he remarked, adding that it was this very family which altered the Constitution to limit freedom of expression, an insult to its founding principles.

Nehru and Indira Gandhi’s Impact on Constitutional Integrity

Modi referenced India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who, he claimed, had suggested to state chief ministers that if the Constitution came in the way, it should be changed. “The seeds sown by Nehru in changing the Constitution were followed up by Indira Gandhi,” he said, pointing out how she attempted to control the judiciary through Constitutional amendments, including her controversial actions during the Emergency.

The Prime Minister also mentioned how Indira Gandhi’s actions, such as imposing the Emergency, were a misuse of the Constitution, noting that this was a time when many political leaders were sent to jail for standing up to the regime. He remarked that despite their opposition to her actions at the time, many of these political leaders are now forced to align with Congress.

In his critique, Modi also singled out Rajiv Gandhi, the late Prime Minister, for undermining the Constitution’s integrity. He criticized Rajiv Gandhi for overturning a Supreme Court decision in the Shah Bano case, a landmark judgment involving a divorced woman, and for siding with fundamentalist forces rather than upholding the Constitution’s principles.

PM Modi’s speech serves as a powerful reminder of India’s democratic roots and the ongoing struggle to safeguard the Constitution’s integrity against political interests. As India looks ahead to becoming a developed nation by 2047, the Prime Minister’s remarks reflect his vision of a united, progressive India where the Constitution continues to serve as the guiding force for future generations.

