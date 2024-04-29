Yemen's Houthis Strike Oil Tanker, Down US Drone Amid Tensions

In the midst of escalating tensions over Israel’s offensive in Gaza, Yemen’s Houthi rebels have made another significant move, targeting an oil tanker and downing a US drone. The British oil ship Andromeda Star was struck by naval missiles in the Red Sea, causing minor damage. Despite this, the vessel continues its journey without impediment, as confirmed by the US Central Command (CENTCOM). Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the maritime military coalition stationed in the area to counter such attacks.

The Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, claimed responsibility for the attack on the Andromeda Star and also announced the downing of a US MQ-9 Reaper drone operating in Yemen’s Saada governorate. While the US military has not yet commented on the incident, CBS News has verified the crash of an MQ-9 inside Yemen, prompting an ongoing investigation.

This incident marks the third time the Houthis have shot down a US drone since the conflict in Gaza began. Previous incidents occurred in November and February. Despite these actions, the Houthis have not made further statements regarding attacks on vessels in nearby waters, although the US military reported instances of anti-ship missiles being fired at the MV MAISH, a vessel flying the Antigua/Barbados flag.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed two attacks on a vessel, likely the MV Andromeda Star, near al-Mukha (Mocha) in Yemen. The first explosion occurred near the vessel, followed by a second attack involving two missiles, resulting in damage.

The recent activities of the Houthi military come after their claim of targeting the “Israeli ship MSC Darwin” in the Gulf of Aden and launching missiles and drones at targets in Israel’s southern port city of Eilat. Prior to this, they had attacked the US-flagged Maersk Yorktown and the Israeli-linked MSC Veracruz, leading to defense responses from US and UK warships.

Abdel-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the group, has dismissed suggestions of diminished military capabilities, stating that more attacks are imminent. He announced a new theater of confrontation, targeting ships in the Indian Ocean as well.

The Houthis have declared their willingness to cease attacks on one of the world’s busiest maritime routes if Israel halts its offensive in Gaza. These attacks have not only disrupted global trade but also affected traffic at Israel’s Eilat port.

In Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, large-scale protests have become a weekly occurrence since the conflict began. These demonstrations express solidarity with Palestinians and condemn Israel and its allies. Initially focused on Israeli-linked ships in the Bab al-Mandeb strait, the Houthis have expanded their targets to include US and UK vessels following military actions by Washington and London in Yemen.

Houthi-run media reported millions more joining demonstrations across Yemen, underscoring the widespread support for their cause.