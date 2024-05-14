Melinda Gates Resigns From Gates Foundation, Retains $12.5 Billion For Philanthropy

Melinda French Gates has announced her decision to step down from her position as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, marking a significant transition for one of the world’s most influential organizations. In a statement shared on X, she revealed that her final day at the foundation will be June 7, emphasizing that this choice was made after careful consideration. She expressed her readiness to embark on the next phase of her philanthropic journey.

Addressing her departure, Melinda highlighted her commitment to continue her work on behalf of women and families, citing an additional $12.5 billion that she will be able to allocate toward her philanthropic endeavors. She hinted at forthcoming announcements regarding her charitable initiatives.

As part of the transition, the foundation will undergo a name change to the Gates Foundation, in recognition of Bill Gates Sr.’s legacy and Melinda’s significant contributions. CEO Mark Suzman confirmed that Bill Gates will assume the role of sole Chair of the foundation moving forward.

Mark Suzman characterized Melinda’s decision as the result of thoughtful reflection on her philanthropic goals for the future. He noted her desire to focus on addressing challenges facing women and families, particularly in light of setbacks to women’s rights in recent years.

While acknowledging that the news may be difficult for many to process, Suzman praised Melinda’s leadership and her impact on global initiatives, particularly in advancing gender equality. He expressed personal admiration for Melinda and conveyed his sentiments about the loss the foundation will experience without her presence.

In light of Melinda French Gates’ impending departure, the philanthropic landscape stands poised for change, with anticipation surrounding her future endeavors and the evolution of the Gates Foundation under Bill Gates’ leadership.

