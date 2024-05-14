Indian Navy, Australian Navy Forge Stronger Maritime Ties Through Successful Talks

The 16th Indian Navy-Australian Navy Staff Talks concluded successfully at Kochi on Tuesday, marking a significant step forward in maritime cooperation between the two nations. Rear Admiral Nirbhay Bapna of the Indian Navy and Rear Admiral Jonathan Earley of the Royal Australian Navy co-chaired the talks, emphasizing the importance of enhancing operational interoperability and Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) while exploring new avenues of cooperation in maritime partnerships.

The discussions highlighted the commitment of both navies to deepen ties and strengthen collaborative efforts in the maritime domain. Recognizing the strategic significance of cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, the talks aimed to ensure security, stability, and prosperity in the area by bridging oceans and fostering peace.

In a related development, INS Kiltan’s recent arrival at Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam, as part of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet’s Operational Deployment, further underscores India’s commitment to strengthening maritime partnerships. The warm welcome received by INS Kiltan from the Vietnam People’s Navy and Indian Embassy highlights the longstanding friendship between India and Vietnam.

READ MORE : SC Delays Ruling On Patanjali Ad Contempt; IMA Chief Apology Rejected

The visit of INS Kiltan is poised to bolster the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Vietnam through various activities, including professional interactions, sporting events, social exchanges, and community outreach. A Maritime Partnership Exercise at sea between the Indian Navy and Vietnam People’s Navy will further enhance interoperability and the exchange of best practices.

INS Kiltan, an indigenous ASW corvette, reflects India’s commitment to indigenization in defense manufacturing. Designed by the Indian Navy’s Directorate of Naval Design and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, INS Kiltan is the third of four P28 Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) corvettes. Its deployment underscores India’s focus on enhancing maritime security and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Show Full Article