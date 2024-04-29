YSRCP Leader Highlights CM Jagan Mohan's Commitments In Election Manifesto

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, a prominent leader of the YSRCP, expressed admiration for the manifesto unveiled by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He emphasized that the CM’s commitments aim to address the immediate needs and foster sustainable development for the populace.

“Jagan Mohan believes in the importance of trust, particularly the trust of the people. His credibility stands as his strongest asset,” remarked Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, underscoring the responsibility demonstrated by the Chief Minister during the manifesto release. “The assurance to cater to imminent necessities and foster sustainable development reflects our commitment to empowering our citizens.”

Reddy also criticized the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, alleging that Naidu failed to fulfill any of his promises during his tenure from 2014 to 2019. “Chandrababu Naidu made promises of freebies without any intention to fulfill them. Throughout his tenure, not a single promise was kept,” he stated. “We are dedicated to curbing harmful practices such as the influence of liquor syndicates and aspire to uplift the underprivileged towards self-sustainability.”

As the elections for the Assembly and Lok Sabha approach in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled the manifesto of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) at the Tadepalli camp office in Vijayawada.

The manifesto, titled Navaratnalu Plus, builds upon the assurances outlined in the 2019 manifesto under Navaratnalu, with adjustments to reflect evolving priorities.

Jagan Mohan Reddy pledged to incrementally raise welfare pensions from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500 per month and relocate the state’s administrative center to Visakhapatnam. “Upon assuming office in 2024, Visakhapatnam will become the executive capital, serving as the hub of governance and economic growth for the state,” he declared. Amaravati will retain its status as the legislative capital, while Kurnool will serve as the judicial capital.

During a press briefing, the Chief Minister announced plans to increase welfare pensions to Rs 3,250 per month starting January 2028, with a subsequent raise to Rs 3,500 from January 2029. Additionally, financial assistance for farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme will be augmented to Rs 16,000 annually from the current Rs 13,500.

Further enhancements include raising the annual allocation for the Amma Vodi scheme from Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000, which supports mothers who ensure their children attend school. This initiative aims to incentivize education and reduce dropout rates.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also committed to extending financial aid under the YSR Cheyutha scheme for an additional five years, benefiting women aged 45 to 60. The scheme, which initially provided Rs. 18,750, will continue, with beneficiaries receiving a total of Rs. 75,000 over four years.

Under the YSR Kapu Nestham scheme, the government will sustain the provision of Rs. 600,000 for an additional four years, totaling Rs. 1.2 lakh in benefits. Kapu women will receive an annual grant of Rs. 15,000 for four years under this program.

The YSRCP’s manifesto reflects a commitment to inclusive growth and welfare-oriented policies, aiming to uplift the citizens of Andhra Pradesh across various sectors and demographics.