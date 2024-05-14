Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi Is Set To File His Nomination From Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to file his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat today in Uttar Pradesh, as the final phase of the Lok Sabha polls approaches. Ahead of this significant event, PM Modi will partake in spiritual rituals, offering prayers at Dashwamedh Ghat and taking a ceremonial dip in the sacred River Ganga before proceeding with the nomination process. Expressing his deep bond with Kashi, PM Modi shared heartfelt sentiments on social media, highlighting the incomparable connection he shares with the ancient city.

As the incumbent Member of Parliament and candidate from Varanasi, PM Modi’s nomination holds immense importance in the electoral landscape. Varanasi, known for its spiritual significance, has been a stronghold for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and PM Modi himself. He has previously won the seat in both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, solidifying his connection with the constituency and its people.

To mark this occasion, PM Modi held a grand roadshow in Varanasi, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders. The roadshow, spanning a five-kilometer stretch, resonated with chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Jai Shree Ram’, as enthusiastic supporters and residents gathered to cheer for the Prime Minister.

READ MORE : Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Expected Presence Of 12 CM And Numerous UM At PM Modi’s Nomination Today

Beginning his journey at the Singh Dwar of Kashi Hindu University by garlanding the statue of Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya, PM Modi traversed through the city, concluding the roadshow at the revered Kashi Vishwanath Dham. Following this vibrant display of support, PM Modi joined Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders in offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, symbolizing their reverence for the city’s spiritual heritage.

In the upcoming election, PM Modi faces opposition from the Congress, which has nominated Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai as its candidate for the Varanasi seat. This will be the third time Ajay Rai contests against PM Modi in the Lok Sabha elections, underscoring the electoral dynamics in the region.

With Varanasi poised to play a pivotal role in the final phase of the Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi’s nomination signifies a continuation of his commitment to serving the people and advancing the development agenda in the region. As he embarks on this electoral journey once again, all eyes are on Varanasi as voters prepare to make their choice in the upcoming elections.

Show Full Article