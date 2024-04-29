White House: Biden, Netanyahu Discuss Hostage Talks Progress

The White House confirmed that US President Joe Biden held discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday regarding ongoing negotiations for the release of hostages held by Hamas since their attack on Israel on October 7. The talks also encompassed efforts to establish an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, amid intensified diplomatic endeavors aimed at securing a long-sought truce in the war-torn region.

Pressure has mounted on the Israeli government from its global allies as well as internal demonstrators calling for the release of hostages seized by Hamas. Mediation efforts involving Egypt, Qatar, and the United States have been ongoing for months in pursuit of a new ceasefire agreement.

In addition to discussing the hostage situation and ceasefire negotiations, Biden and Netanyahu addressed the escalation of humanitarian assistance into Gaza. Plans to open new northern crossings this week were part of their deliberations, with emphasis placed on coordination with humanitarian organizations to ensure sustained and enhanced progress.

With humanitarian agencies issuing increasingly dire warnings about the crisis in Gaza, Israel faces mounting global pressure, particularly from the United States, to facilitate greater aid access to the territory.

Furthermore, Biden reiterated his firm stance against any Israeli military action targeting the southern Gaza city of Rafah. Netanyahu had previously pledged to deploy troops to Rafah, where over 1.5 million civilians have sought refuge. While reaffirming support for Israel, the Biden administration has expressed concern over civilian casualties in the Gaza offensive and urged restraint regarding any potential assault on Rafah.

The statement from the White House underscores ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the multifaceted challenges in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, emphasizing the importance of humanitarian assistance, hostage release, and ceasefire negotiations in achieving stability and peace in the region.