Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Decision On Anantnag Election In J&K Awaited From Poll Authorities

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency of Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled for May 7, may encounter a delay owing to challenges stemming from connectivity and adverse weather conditions. This development has arisen following the recent redrawing of the electoral map in the region, presenting a new hurdle for political parties operating in the Kashmir Valley.

The Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, delineated by imposing mountainous terrain, finds itself geographically split between its primary section and Rajouri-Poonch, with the Shopian district now incorporated into the Srinagar parliamentary constituency. This spatial division has rendered seamless connectivity and logistical operations challenging for political entities traversing the constituency.

The closure of the vital Mughal road due to heavy snowfall has exacerbated the situation, prompting concerns regarding the feasibility of conducting election campaigns under such circumstances. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other stakeholders have advocated for a deferment of the elections, citing the closure of the Mughal road as a significant hindrance.

The Election Commission is deliberating on the matter and has solicited a comprehensive report from the Jammu and Kashmir administration to assess the necessity of rescheduling the elections in light of the connectivity issues.

However, the proposed deferment has elicited mixed reactions from various political factions. The National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have voiced skepticism, dismissing claims of weather and road conditions as mere pretexts to disrupt the electoral process.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has criticized the BJP and other parties advocating for postponement, questioning their vested interests in the electoral outcome, particularly considering their non-participation in the contest.

ALSO READ : Video: Minister Smriti Irani Rides Scooter In Amethi

On the contrary, Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP has emphasized the need for transparency in the election process, rejecting assertions of deliberate sabotage. She has underscored the longstanding challenges posed by inadequate infrastructure, such as the absence of a tunnel between the Valley and Pir Panjal, exacerbating transportation difficulties during inclement weather.

In response, Ravinder Raina, the chief of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP, has defended the party’s stance, asserting that adverse weather conditions and heavy snowfall in the Pir Panjal mountains are beyond their control.

As the Election Commission deliberates on the fate of the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency elections, the political landscape remains fraught with uncertainty. With key stakeholders expressing divergent views and concerns, the decision-making process is poised to shape the trajectory of electoral dynamics in the region.

In the electoral arena, a triangular contest ensues, with Mian Altaf Ahmad of the National Conference, Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP, and the J&K Apni Party, reportedly supported by the BJP, vying for victory. The Congress and CPM have thrown their weight behind the National Conference, aligning with the opposition bloc INDIA in a bid to influence the electoral outcome.