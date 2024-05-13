Clash Between TDP and YSRCP Supporters Disrupts Polling in Andhra Pradesh, Police Resort to Rubber Bullets

In a troubling turn of events, clashes erupted between supporters of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) today, disrupting polling at a booth in Andhra Pradesh. The confrontation at the polling center in Narasaropet municipal high school, Palnadu district, escalated to such an extent that the police had to intervene, resorting to the use of rubber bullets to quell the unruly crowd.

According to sources, the clash ensued when TDP activists were allegedly prevented from entering the polling station by YSRCP supporters, triggering a bout of violence. The situation escalated rapidly, resulting in an altercation that saw the TDP’s MLA candidate Chadalavada Aravind Babu reportedly being attacked, and vehicles belonging to TDP supporters being damaged. Both parties swiftly traded blame for the violent skirmish.

The incident unfolded amidst the ongoing polling across all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state, coinciding with the selection of the next government through a simultaneous election for 175 assembly seats.

Instances of violence between TDP and YSRCP supporters were also reported from other locations in the state, particularly in Kadapa and Annamayya districts. The TDP alleged that YSRCP activists damaged vehicles belonging to its Narasaraopeta Lok Sabha candidate L Sri Krishna Devarayalu, while in Dalavaipalli village in Railway Kodur constituency, an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was reportedly destroyed, with cars of both ruling party and TDP members being vandalized.

Further exacerbating the situation, a TDP agent was hospitalized after an attack at Nakkaladinne village in Myduruku constituency, while the YSRCP claimed that its party agent Suresh Reddy was stabbed at Mandi Krishnapuram village in Chittoor’s Gudipala mandal. Additionally, the party alleged that TDP supporters damaged the vehicle of senior YSRCP leader Nandigam Suresh and attacked party member B Anji Reddy at Aravallipadu in Darsi constituency, resulting in injuries.

The outbreak of violence during polling hours has raised serious concerns about election security and underscored the urgent need for enhanced security measures. TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu condemned the incidents of violence, accusing the YSRCP of orchestrating the disturbances and criticizing local police officials for their failure to prevent the clashes.

With the YSRCP contesting all 175 assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats, and the TDP, as part of the NDA alliance, allocated 144 assembly and 17 Lok Sabha seats, the state remains engulfed in a tense electoral atmosphere as polling continues amidst heightened security concerns.

