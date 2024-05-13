BJP's Hyderabad Candidate Madhavi Latha Faces Controversy, Verifies Identity Removing 'Burqa'

Amidst the polling in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, fresh controversies have erupted in Hyderabad. The BJP candidate from Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha, was observed verifying the identities of some women wearing burqas at a polling station in Hyderabad. This has raised questions about her faith and the impartiality required of a candidate in the Lok Sabha Elections. She has been detained by the Hyderabad police for the same.

When asked about the reason of her identity check, she said, “I am a candidate. As per law candidate has the right to check the ID cards without the facemasks. I am not a man, I am a woman and with a lot of humbleness, I have only requested them – can I please see and verify with the ID cards. If somebody wants to make a big issue out of it, that means they are scared…”

She was taken into custody over this action:

On this incident the Chief Minister of Telangana Revanth Reddy said, “The BJP is simply attempting to polarize Muslim votes in order to defeat Asaduddin Owaisi. These issues will only serve to bolster Asaduddin Owaisi’s position and will not benefit the BJP in any way. The BJP’s agenda is to ensure that Owaisi is elected. This is a form of polarization.”

