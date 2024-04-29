Video: Minister Smriti Irani Rides Scooter In Amethi

In a show of grassroots engagement, Minister Smriti Irani was spotted in her Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency of Amethi, donning a sari and helmet as she rode a scooter to connect with the people.

During her visit, Irani, interacted warmly with constituents, posing for selfies and engaging in conversations with BJP workers. Her presence was not only a demonstration of accessibility but also a testament to her commitment to understanding and addressing the needs of her constituency.

Having secured victory in Amethi in the 2019 elections by defeating Rahul Gandhi, Irani continues to prioritize her responsibilities to the people she represents. Her proactive approach, characterized by direct engagement with constituents and thorough review of the local situation, reaffirms her dedication to serving the community.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Amethi, Smriti Irani rides a scooter and meets people in Amethi, as she participates in an election campaign. pic.twitter.com/cClvzgd5ho — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2024

Earlier in the day, Irani visited Ayodhya, where she paid homage at the revered Ram temple, underscoring the cultural and religious significance of the region to the people of Uttar Pradesh.

With Amethi historically regarded as a stronghold of the Gandhi family, the Congress is yet to announce its candidate for the upcoming elections. As the political landscape takes shape, all eyes are on the contest in Amethi, which is slated to go to the polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20.

Irani’s hands-on approach and genuine engagement with constituents reflect her proactive leadership style and commitment to representing their interests effectively. As the election campaign gains momentum, her efforts to connect with voters on the ground are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the electoral dynamics of the constituency.