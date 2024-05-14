UP CM Yogi Adityanath Calls Congress' Manifesto 'Anyay Patra' While Labelling Gandhi Siblings As 'NRIs'

In a blistering attack on the Congress, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath labelled the Gandhi siblings as “NRIs” and referred to the party’s election manifesto as “Anyay Patra”.

In an interview with a leading news channel, Yogi Adityanath stated, “Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are NRIs.” He further criticized, “Congress’s manifesto, Nyay Patra, is an Anyay Patra (injustice) towards India. Congress’s inheritance tax is akin to Aurangzeb’s jizya tax. The country cannot accept reservations based on religious grounds,”

The veteran BJP leader showed confidence that the BJP would achieve an even greater victory in Uttar Pradesh than in the 2019 elections.

Yogi Adityanath stated, “Under PM Modi’s leadership in the last 10 years, there has been a transformation in every sector within the country. The construction of the Ram Temple took place in Ayodhya. Under Modi’s leadership, there will be a bigger victory in Uttar Pradesh than last time.”

Reiterating the ‘400-paar’ slogan by the BJP, he added, “Our estimate is that after the fourth phase, the Modi wave will turn into a tsunami across the country, and this time we will win 400 plus seats… This fight is between Ram temple devotees and Ram doubters,” the Chief Minister said.

In the 2019 election in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP secured 62 seats, and its ally Apna Dal won two out of the 80 seats. The Congress managed to win just one seat, while the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party obtained five and ten seats, respectively.

