Record Voter Turnout In Kashmir Since 1996, Announces Election Commission

In a watershed moment observed in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, the parliamentary constituency participated in the Lok Sabha Elections for the first time post-Article 370 era on Monday (May 13). Notably, voter turnout soared to over 35.97 percent by 7 pm, marking the highest participation rate since 1996. This figure more than doubles the turnout recorded in the 2019 elections, which stood at approximately 14.43 percent, and surpasses the 2014 turnout of 25.86 percent as well. The polling commenced at 7 am amidst stringent security measures in the fourth phase of elections, with a staggering 17.48 lakh eligible voters exercising their franchise in the city.

Key voting percentages in various constituencies within Srinagar according to the latest data released by the Election Commission at 7 pm:

Central Shalteng – 24.76 per cent

Chadoora – 46.60 per cent

Char-e-Shareef – 53.23 per cent

Channapora – 22.97 per cent

Eidgah – 25.68 per cent

Ganderbal – 46.81 per cent

Habba Kadal – 13.25 per cent

Hazratbal – 26.28 per cent

Kangan (ST) – 55.55 per cent

Khan Sahib – 48.50 per cent

Khanyar – 23.06 per cent

Lal Chowk – 26.01 per cent

Pampore – 38.10 per cent

Pulwama – 39.25 per cent

Rajpora – 42.80 per cent

Shopian – 45.04 per cent

Tral – 37.52 per cent

Zadibal – 27.52 per cent

Overall: 35.97 per cent

Voting percentages in Srinagar in various general elections before the abrogation of Article 370:

1996: 40.94 per cent

1998: 30.06 per cent

1999: 11.93 per cent

2004: 18.57 per cent

2009: 25.55 per cent

2014: 25.86 per cent

2019: 14.43 per cent

