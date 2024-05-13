Record Voter Turnout In Kashmir Since 1996, Announces Election Commission

In a watershed moment observed in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, the parliamentary constituency participated in the Lok Sabha Elections for the first time post-Article 370 era on Monday (May 13). Notably, voter turnout soared to over 35.97 percent by 7 pm, marking the highest participation rate since 1996. This figure more than doubles the turnout recorded in the 2019 elections, which stood at approximately 14.43 percent, and surpasses the 2014 turnout of 25.86 percent as well. The polling commenced at 7 am amidst stringent security measures in the fourth phase of elections, with a staggering 17.48 lakh eligible voters exercising their franchise in the city.
Key voting percentages in various constituencies within Srinagar according to the latest data released by the Election Commission at 7 pm:
Central Shalteng – 24.76 per cent
Chadoora – 46.60 per cent
Char-e-Shareef – 53.23 per cent
Channapora – 22.97 per cent
Eidgah – 25.68 per cent
Ganderbal – 46.81 per cent
Habba Kadal – 13.25 per cent
Hazratbal – 26.28 per cent
Kangan (ST) – 55.55 per cent
Khan Sahib – 48.50 per cent
Khanyar – 23.06 per cent
Lal Chowk – 26.01 per cent
Pampore – 38.10 per cent
Pulwama – 39.25 per cent
Rajpora – 42.80 per cent
Shopian – 45.04 per cent
Tral – 37.52 per cent
Zadibal – 27.52 per cent
Overall: 35.97 per cent
