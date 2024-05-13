Record Voter Turnout In Kashmir Since 1996, Announces Election Commission

The polling commenced at 7 am amidst stringent security measures in the fourth phase of elections, with a staggering 17.48 lakh eligible voters exercising their franchise in the city……

In a watershed moment observed in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, the parliamentary constituency participated in the Lok Sabha Elections for the first time post-Article 370 era on Monday (May 13). Notably, voter turnout soared to over 35.97 percent by 7 pm, marking the highest participation rate since 1996. This figure more than doubles the turnout recorded in the 2019 elections, which stood at approximately 14.43 percent, and surpasses the 2014 turnout of 25.86 percent as well. The polling commenced at 7 am amidst stringent security measures in the fourth phase of elections, with a staggering 17.48 lakh eligible voters exercising their franchise in the city.

Key voting percentages in various constituencies within Srinagar according to the latest data released by the Election Commission at 7 pm:

According to the latest Election Commission data at 7 pm, the following are voting percentages in the city

  • Central Shalteng – 24.76 per cent
  • Chadoora – 46.60 per cent
  • Char-e-Shareef – 53.23 per cent
  • Channapora – 22.97 per cent
  • Eidgah – 25.68 per cent
  • Ganderbal – 46.81 per cent
  • Habba Kadal – 13.25 per cent
  • Hazratbal – 26.28 per cent
  • Kangan (ST) – 55.55 per cent
  • Khan Sahib – 48.50 per cent
  • Khanyar – 23.06 per cent
  • Lal Chowk – 26.01 per cent
  • Pampore – 38.10 per cent
  • Pulwama – 39.25 per cent
  • Rajpora – 42.80 per cent
  • Shopian – 45.04 per cent
  • Tral – 37.52 per cent
  • Zadibal – 27.52 per cent
  • Overall: 35.97 per cent

Voting percentages in Srinagar in various general elections before the abrogation of Article 370:

  • 1996: 40.94 per cent
  • 1998: 30.06 per cent
  • 1999: 11.93 per cent
  • 2004: 18.57 per cent
  • 2009: 25.55 per cent
  • 2014: 25.86 per cent
  • 2019: 14.43 per cent

 