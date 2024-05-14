India Dispatches Second Batch Of Humanitarian Assistance To Flood-Affected Kenya

India has once again extended a helping hand to Kenya in the wake of devastating floods that have wreaked havoc in the East African country. On Tuesday, India dispatched a second tranche of humanitarian aid to Kenya, consisting of relief and medical supplies aimed at supporting those affected by the calamitous floods.

The aid package, which included 40 tonnes of medicines, medical supplies, and other essential equipment, was sent via an Indian Air Force aircraft from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad to Kenya. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar took to X to announce the details of the aid shipment, emphasizing India’s commitment to standing by its historical partnership with Kenya and serving as a “Vishwabandhu to the world.”

STANDING IN SOLIDARITY WITH KENYA Indian Naval Ship Sumedha, as the first responder in IOR, has handed over food, relief & medicine supplies for flood victims to the Government of #Kenya.🇮🇳 🤝 🇰🇪@ODP_kenya@indiannavy@MEAIndia@KenyaMOFA@HQ_IDS_India@SpokespersonMoD@DCMohd pic.twitter.com/xSJKXFBbbs — India in Kenya (@IndiainKenya) May 10, 2024

This latest initiative follows India’s earlier assistance provided to Kenya on May 10, where food, relief, and medicine supplies were handed over as part of India’s role as the first responder in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The Indian High Commission in Kenya shared the news on X, highlighting India’s solidarity with Kenya during this challenging time.

READ MORE : UAE Launches Phase Two of Analog Study with Emirati Crew at NASA’s HERA Habitat

The floods in Kenya, triggered by torrential rains, have resulted in a dire humanitarian crisis, with over 200 fatalities, thousands displaced, and nearly 2,000 schools destroyed. The situation has forced authorities to close all remaining schools until further notice.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: The second tranche of HADR material containing 40 tonnes of medicines, medical supplies, and other equipment to assist flood victims leaves for Kenya, from Hindon Airport, Ghaziabad https://t.co/ZgeE6W1sbu pic.twitter.com/933nHyCPI3 — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2024

The relentless rainfall, which began in March, has inflicted widespread devastation across Kenya, making it one of the most catastrophic weather events in the country in recent years. Adding to the woes, Cyclone Hidaya is expected to make landfall in Kenya and neighbouring Tanzania, potentially exacerbating the flooding situation.

EAM Dr S Jaishankar tweets “The second tranche of HADR material containing 40 tonnes of medicines, medical supplies and other equipment to assist flood victims leaves for Kenya. Standing up for a historical partnership, a Vishwabandhu to the world.” pic.twitter.com/PYMJ2XRbTZ — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2024

The flooding has left a trail of death and destruction in its wake, underscoring the urgent need for international assistance to alleviate the suffering of affected communities. India’s timely provision of humanitarian aid underscores its commitment to global solidarity and cooperation in times of crisis, reinforcing the enduring bond between India and Kenya as they navigate through these challenging circumstances.

Show Full Article