AAP Will Be Proven Accused In The Excise Policy Case: ED

The Enforcement Directorate has informed the Delhi High Court that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be implicated as a defendant in the purported liquor policy scandal, which has resulted in the incarceration of three of its prominent leaders, including party head and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This marks the first instance of a political entity being charged in such a case.

During the bail hearing of AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, the investigative agency disclosed to the court its intention to file an additional chargesheet in the matter, naming the party as a participant.

The Enforcement Directorate’s inquiry focuses on the money laundering aspect of the alleged scandal. This development comes shortly after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Mr. Kejriwal, permitting him to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.

Last October, the Supreme Court had questioned the omission of AAP as an accused party despite allegations suggesting it had profited from purported kickbacks in the liquor policy affair. The court emphasized the discrepancy, pointing out that if the party indeed benefited, it should be legally implicated.

Officials have likened the treatment of the political party to that of a company under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), with Arvind Kejriwal being likened to a CEO. This classification under the PMLA’s expansive definition of a company aids the Enforcement Directorate in its investigation.

In response to the Enforcement Directorate’s actions, the BJP has accused the AAP of utilizing the alleged kickbacks for their 2022 Goa election campaign, labeling it as one of the largest scams in Indian political history. They argue that most of the party’s key figures are implicated in the case, asserting that the party must acknowledge its involvement. BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha stated that Manish Sisodia has been denied bail for 15 months, implying that the decision to implicate the entire party is unsurprising.

Regarding allegations of central agencies being misused by the government, Sinha suggested that the AAP has competent legal representation and can contest the matter through legal channels.

