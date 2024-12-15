Mohammed Siraj Replicates Kohli’s Trick After Fiery Exchange With Labuschagne

In a tense and fiery encounter on Day 2 of the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Brisbane, Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne fell victim to India’s mind games, leading to a memorable moment in the ongoing cricket clash. It all unfolded in the 33rd over of the first innings when India’s fast bowler, Mohammed Siraj, employed a familiar psychological tactic used by Virat Kohli, flipping the bails as part of a mind game aimed at unsettling the Australian batter. This move, which immediately reminded the crowd of Siraj’s previous fiery exchanges during the pink ball Test in Adelaide, set the stage for a dramatic turn of events.

As Siraj stood at the striker’s end, engaging in a heated verbal exchange with Labuschagne, the Indian bowler made a move that was met with boos from the Gabba crowd. Despite the crowd’s loud disapproval, Siraj remained focused, flipping the bails before making his way back to his mark. However, the moment didn’t go unnoticed by Labuschagne, who, after Siraj left the crease, quickly reversed the bails as if to mock the mind game. The crowd cheered as Labuschagne reclaimed his ground, momentarily shifting the balance.

While Siraj didn’t manage to dismiss Labuschagne in that over, the mind game seemed to work to India’s advantage. Just an over later, Labuschagne was dismissed by a fuller delivery from Nitish Reddy, who pitched outside off. Labuschagne, going for a cover drive, misjudged the delivery and managed only a thick outside edge, sending the ball straight into the hands of Virat Kohli at second slip. The Indian fielders erupted in celebration, and Kohli, ever the showman, broke into an animated celebration with a finger-on-the-lips gesture towards the Gabba crowd. It was a moment of triumph for India, as Labuschagne, who had been looking solid at the crease, became the third wicket to fall in the morning session.

The morning session had already been full of drama, with India’s Jasprit Bumrah taking two early wickets—removing Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney in successive overs—leaving Australia at 38/2 in the 19th over. The aggressive bowling from Bumrah, followed by Siraj’s psychological warfare, added to the pressure mounting on Australia as they looked to recover.

Despite rain delays on the previous day, which had shortened the action with only 13.2 overs of play, Day 2 seemed to bring a renewed energy, with India capitalizing on every opportunity and setting the tone early in the match. The rain had forced a brief stoppage in the sixth over of the previous day, and heavy showers later on had brought play to a halt at 4:15 PM local time, leaving the Gabba crowd eager for more action.

As the match continues, the fiery exchange between Labuschagne and Siraj, along with India’s strategic approach to mental and physical pressure, underscores the intensity of this Test match. The game is shaping up to be an intriguing battle of not just skill, but of mind games, with Siraj and India proving they are more than ready to challenge the Australians at their home turf.

