Fire Breaks Out At Income Tax Office In Delhi, 21 Fire Tenders Dispatched

A fire broke out at the Central Revenue Building in the ITO area on Tuesday, prompting the deployment of 21 fire tenders to the scene. No casualties have been reported so far.

Officials from the Delhi Fire Services stated, “We received a call at 3:07 PM regarding a fire in the Income Tax CR building. We dispatched a total of 21 fire tenders and informed the local police for further investigation and to maintain law and order.”

#WATCH | Fire breaks out at CR building located at ITO in Delhi; 21 fire engines present at the spot pic.twitter.com/SDc3EqJnb0 — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2024

The building is situated opposite the old Police Headquarters, which is still used by some police units. Videos circulating on social media show occupants of the building taking shelter on window ledges to escape the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. More details are awaited.

