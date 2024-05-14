PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Pledges Faster Development, NDA Strength Highlighted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his sentiments on filing his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency for the third consecutive term. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the people of this historic seat.

Sharing his sentiments, PM Modi remarked, “Filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. It is an honour to serve the people of this historic seat. With the blessings of the people, there have been remarkable achievements over the last decade. This pace of work will get even faster in the times to come.”

Emphasizing the unity within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), PM Modi expressed appreciation for the presence of valued NDA allies in Kashi, underscoring their commitment to national progress and fulfilling regional aspirations. “Our alliance represents a commitment to national progress and fulfilling regional aspirations. We will work together for the progress of India in the years to come,” he stated.

The filing of nomination by PM Modi garnered support from various NDA leaders, showcasing the strength and unity of the alliance. LJP-Ram Vilas chief, Chirag Paswan, lauded the solidarity displayed by the entire NDA in backing the Prime Minister’s candidature. “On the other side, the opposition is divided…I believe that the results that will come after the nomination of the Prime Minister will be historic,” Paswan remarked, reflecting the optimism within the NDA camp.

PM Modi, who is the sitting MP and BJP’s candidate from Varanasi, completed the formalities by submitting his nomination papers at the district magistrate’s office. Varanasi, with its five assembly segments, holds immense significance in Indian politics, being a symbolic seat of power and spirituality. The constituency has witnessed PM Modi’s resounding victories in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

In the upcoming polls scheduled for June 1st, Varanasi is expected to witness a keenly contested battle, with Congress candidate Ajay Rai emerging as the opposition’s nominee against PM Modi. Despite facing opposition challenges, PM Modi remains confident, backed by his track record of electoral success and widespread popularity in the constituency.

With the filing of nomination complete, the political landscape in Varanasi is set for intense campaigning and electoral fervor, as parties gear up for the final phase of the Lok Sabha polls. The outcome of the elections in Varanasi will not only impact the electoral fortunes of candidates but also shape the broader political narrative in the country.

