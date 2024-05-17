Virat Kohli Discusses Post-Retirement Plans Says ‘I’ll be gone’

In a recent video posted by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the 35-year-old cricketer discussed his mindset and future plans. “It’s about not leaving any unfinished business and having no regrets later, which I’m confident I won’t have. Once I’m done, I’ll be gone; you won’t see me for a while,” Kohli said.

Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has shared insights into his post-retirement plans, revealing that he intends to step away from the public eye for a while once he retires from cricket. Kohli, who continues to dominate the cricket field, emphasized his desire to live a life without regrets after his career ends.

Kohli elaborated on his motivation to give his all to the sport until his retirement. “I want to give everything I have until the time I play. That’s what keeps me going,” he stated. Reflecting on the finite nature of an athlete’s career, he added, “As sportsmen, we have an end date to our careers. I’m working backwards from that, ensuring I don’t finish my career thinking, ‘What if I had done this on that particular day?’ because I can’t keep playing forever.”

Currently in stellar form, Kohli leads the scoring charts with an impressive 661 runs from 13 games for RCB this season. His career statistics are equally remarkable, featuring in 113 Tests, 292 ODIs, and 117 T20Is, with over 26,000 international runs across formats. Kohli also holds the record for the most runs in T20 World Cups, with 1141 to his name.

Looking ahead, India hopes Kohli will maintain his exceptional form in the upcoming T20 World Cup, marking his sixth appearance in the tournament. India is placed in Group A, alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and co-hosts USA.

India’s T20 World Cup campaign kicks off on June 5 against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, followed by a highly anticipated match against Pakistan on June 9.