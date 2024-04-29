Dubai To Build World's Largest Airport, Will Accommodate 400 Aircrafts For 260 Million Passengers

A new terminal at Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport is being constructed. Dubai aims to make it the world’s largest airport. In the upcoming years, the Al Maktoum International Airport will ultimately take over all the operations in Dubai, as announced by the emirate’s ruler.

UAE PM HH Sheikh Mohammad announced the news on X on Sunday, saying, “Today, we approved the designs for the new passenger terminals at Al Maktoum International Airport, and commencing construction of the building at a cost of AED 128 billion as part of Dubai Aviation Corporation’s strategy.”

Features of the World’s Largest Airport in Dubai:

Size

The size of the new airport will be five times larger than the current Dubai International Airport.

Capacity

With the capacity of managing up to 260 million passengers annually, Al Maktoum International Airport will hold the world’s largest capacity.

Infrastructure

The airport will accommodate 400 aircraft gates to facilitate smooth and easy operations.

Innovation

Marking a remarkable advancement in the aviation sector, the project will introduce new aviation technologies.

Runways

The airport will include five parallel runways to manage air traffic expertly.

Timeline

The first phase is said to be completed within next 10 years which will be capable of accommodating 150 million passengers per year.

Cost

The project will cost about ₹2900 Crores.

The ruler said that they are building an entire city “around the airport in Dubai South” which will host the world’s leading companies in the logistics and air transport sectors”, and would demand housing for a million people.

“We are building a new project for future generations, ensuring continuous and stable development for our children and their children in turn. Dubai will be the world’s airport, its port, its urban hub, and its new global center,” he concluded.

