Violent Protests Prompt France To Declare State Of Emergency In New Caledonia

Following a series of violent protests against electoral reforms in New Caledonia, France has declared a state of emergency on the Pacific archipelago, reported the Washington Post. The unrest, which resulted in the deaths of one police officer and three others, prompted the French government to take immediate action to restore order.

New Caledonia, a French overseas territory situated off Australia’s eastern coast, has been a site of long-standing tensions over Paris’ role in the region. The recent violence, described as the worst in decades, has brought these tensions to the forefront once again.

In response to the escalating situation, government spokeswoman Prisca Thevenot issued a plea for calm and called for the resumption of political dialogue to address the underlying issues fueling the unrest. The state of emergency, which went into effect on Wednesday evening local time, grants local authorities expanded powers to maintain public order and safety.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s office released a statement condemning the violence and vowing a relentless response to ensure the restoration of order. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal emphasized the severity of the situation, stating that the state of emergency would enable the deployment of necessary resources to quell the unrest.

The protests erupted as French lawmakers debated a decision to expand voting rights in the territory, sparking concerns among critics that the reforms could m\arginalize the Indigenous Kanak population. Under the proposed legislation, anyone who has been a resident of New Caledonia for 10 years would be eligible to vote in local elections, potentially diluting the political influence of the Kanak people.

The unrest underscores the deep-rooted divisions within New Caledonia, where Indigenous Kanaks have long sought independence from France while descendants of European colonizers prefer to maintain ties with the French government. Despite efforts to address these tensions through agreements such as the 1998 Noumea Accord, which provided for referendums on the territory’s future, the issue remains unresolved.

As authorities work to restore calm, additional police officers and gendarmes have been deployed, and measures such as an overnight curfew and restrictions on gatherings have been implemented in the capital, Noumea. The situation in New Caledonia serves as a reminder of the complex challenges faced by territories grappling with issues of autonomy and self-determination.

