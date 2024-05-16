World Leaders Unite In Condemning Shooting Incident Targeting Slovak Prime Minister, Express Hopes for His Swift Recuperation

The world reacts with shock and condemnation following the shooting attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, expressing hopes for his swift recovery. Fico, a four-time Prime Minister of Slovakia, was critically wounded in the incident that occurred in Handlova. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and Fico is currently undergoing surgery in Banska Bystrica.

Leaders from various countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany, Turkey, Italy, NATO, Spain, and Hungary, have condemned the attack and extended their best wishes to Fico for his recovery. President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban are among those who have voiced their support.

I am shocked. We are all shocked by the terrible and vile attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico. We may not fully comprehend yet the seriousness of what has happened today. The shooting of the Prime Minister is first and foremost an attack on a human being — but it’s also an… pic.twitter.com/CrP6icgsWy — Zuzana Čaputová (@ZuzanaCaputova) May 15, 2024

The videos from today https://t.co/iflN2lw8bF — NAFO Hungary 🇭🇺🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@NAFO_Hungary) May 15, 2024

Slovak officials, including Defence Minister Robert Kalinak and Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok, provide updates on Fico’s condition, stating that he is still in critical condition but undergoing surgery. Estok mentions that the attack appears to be politically motivated, based on initial interviews with the suspect.

The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, has just been shot in public. This comes only days after Fico formally & publicly rejected The WHO Global Pandemic Accord. Whoever corporate media settles on blaming, it is unlikely to be them. pic.twitter.com/pBESiZMcYt — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) May 15, 2024

It’s not a coincidence that when the Prime Minister of Slovakia clearly states he’s EXITING the WHO Treaty…which will murder millions…ends up being the one targeted and shot. Prime Minister Robert Fico of Slovakia is a HERO. pic.twitter.com/K97UaO4dN4 — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) May 15, 2024

🚨🇸🇰 Praying for the full recovery of Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico who was just SHOT in the chest in an attempted assassination. Robert Fico has BLOCKED further Ukraine funding & was promising to INVESTIGATE COVID tyrants. pic.twitter.com/RP8wjtE3av — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) May 15, 2024

Slovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova describes the incident as an attack on democracy, while opposition member Maria Kolikova highlights its impact on internal security.

Details emerge about the shooter, identified as a 71-year-old former security guard and member of the Slovak Society of Writers. His son, quoted by news outlets, expresses confusion about his father’s intentions.

Fico’s extensive political career, spanning multiple terms as Prime Minister, underscores the significance of the incident in Slovakian politics and society.

The global community awaits updates on Fico’s condition and the investigation into the attack, reaffirming their commitment to democracy, peace, and security.

