Vladimir Putin Seeks Chinese Support on War Effort During State Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China on Thursday for a two-day state visit, aiming to bolster support from counterpart Xi Jinping for his military campaign in Ukraine and to strengthen economic ties between the two nations.

This visit marks Putin’s first trip abroad since his re-election in March and his second visit to China in just over six months. China has become a vital economic partner for Russia, particularly after facing severe sanctions from the West due to its actions in Ukraine.

Putin was warmly received by Chinese officials and an honor guard upon his arrival, signaling the importance of the visit. His arrival coincided with his praise for Russian troops for their advancements in Ukraine, following a significant ground assault.

Xi Jinping, who recently concluded a tour of Europe, has consistently backed Moscow amid Western criticism. The economic relationship between China and Russia, characterized by extensive energy imports and access to natural resources, has been described as having “no limits.”

However, the economic partnership faces challenges, especially with concerns over potential US sanctions targeting Chinese banks facilitating transactions with Russia. Chinese exports to Russia have slowed in recent months due to these concerns.

Despite claims of neutrality in the Ukraine conflict, China’s support for Russia has drawn criticism from the US. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned against enabling Russia’s military capabilities through indirect support.

During their meeting, Putin and Xi are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation, international issues, and strategic partnerships. The two leaders are set to sign a joint declaration and commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations between their countries.

While the visit is expected to reinforce the strong ties between Russia and China, analysts anticipate challenges in expanding cooperation, especially in light of recent efforts by both nations to improve relations with the United States.