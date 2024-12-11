Joe Rogan Slams Healthcare Insurance Industry After Brian Thompson’s Murder

Joe Rogan discussed the tragic assassination of CEO Brian Thompson on his podcast, attributing the lack of public sympathy to Thompson’s involvement in the insurance industry, which he described as “dirty business.”

In the episode, Rogan spoke with filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and producer Roger Avary about the suspect in Thompson’s murder, Luigi Mangione. Rogan suggested that public sentiment was muted due to the CEO’s connections to the controversial insurance industry, which has long been criticized for practices such as denying claims.

Rogan Criticizes the Insurance Industry

Reflecting on the case, Rogan said, “I don’t think this guy was a professional. I think this guy, if I had to guess, was some guy who got f**ked over. Apparently, that company is really bad at denying claims.”

He added, “It’s a dirty, dirty business. The business of insurance is gross. It’s gross. Especially healthcare insurance. It’s gross.”

Rogan and Avary noted the public’s lack of empathy for Thompson’s death, attributing it to the company’s history of denying health insurance claims. Avary remarked, “I don’t think anybody is, like, going to be crying too hard over [Thompson].” Rogan agreed, stating, “Maybe his family, but that’s about it.”

Details of Brian Thompson’s Murder

Thompson, 50, was fatally shot while walking to a hotel in Manhattan for UnitedHealth Group’s investor conference. The 26-year-old Mangione, a University of Pennsylvania graduate from a wealthy real estate family, had been missing for days after undergoing back surgery. After a five-day manhunt, he was apprehended at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania, in possession of a ghost gun, masks, and disturbing writings.

The case has sparked a strange wave of support for Mangione, with the attorney representing him revealing that several members of the public have offered financial assistance for his legal fees. Although his attorney, Thomas Dickey, stated that he would not accept the offers, he noted that his client appreciated the gestures of support.

Dickey speculated, “The Supreme Court says all these rich billionaires can give all kinds of money to candidates and that’s ‘free speech’ so maybe these people are exercising their right to free speech and that’s the way they are supporting my client.”

Regarding Mangione’s state of mind, Dickey emphasized the severity of the charges, acknowledging that his client was likely “concerned” about the legal proceedings ahead.

