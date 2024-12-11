Korea Minister, Who Recommended Marital Law, Attempts Suicide

South Korea's former defense minister, Kim Yong-Hyun, is under investigation alongside President Yoon Suk Yeol and other officials over allegations of attempting to impose martial law.

South Korea’s former defense minister, Kim Yong-Hyun, is under investigation alongside President Yoon Suk Yeol and other officials over allegations of attempting to impose martial law. According to reports, Kim attempted suicide before his formal arrest, using his undergarments during a search at the president’s office. Police intervened, preventing the attempt.

Justice Minister Park Sung Jae confirmed the incident during a parliamentary committee meeting, stating that Kim’s attempt occurred at the detention center on Wednesday. The former minister was arrested earlier that day following a court-issued warrant. Kim faces allegations of orchestrating a rebellion and being complicit in the president’s abuse of power.

Allegations of Martial Law Imposition

Kim is accused of deploying armed forces to South Korea’s National Assembly in an effort to prevent lawmakers from voting to lift President Yoon’s declaration of martial law. Despite this, lawmakers managed to convene and overturn the imposition before dawn on December 4.

In a public statement, Kim apologized for the turmoil caused by the martial law controversy, saying, “I deeply apologize for causing significant anxiety to the people. All responsibility for this matter rests with me.” He also pleaded for leniency for the soldiers who were deployed under his command.

South Korean prosecutors have up to 20 days to decide whether to indict Kim. If convicted on charges of rebellion, Kim could face the death penalty, as the crime carries the harshest possible sentence under South Korean law.

President Yoon’s Response and Party’s Reaction

President Yoon apologized for the “anxiety and inconvenience” caused by the situation but refrained from resigning. “I will leave the decision to my party,” he said, offering to accept political and legal responsibility for the incident. A senior ruling party leader has stated plans are underway to ensure a smooth transition of power, with Yoon expected to step back from his duties. The party aims to coordinate with cabinet members to manage state affairs during the transition.

The investigation into whether President Yoon, Kim, and their associates committed rebellion continues. This high-profile case has brought significant scrutiny to the administration and raised questions about political stability in South Korea.

