Bengaluru Techie’s Tragic Death Spurs Accenture Backlash And Allegations Of Extortion – What’s The Real Story?

The tragic suicide of a 34-year-old software engineer in Bengaluru has ignited a firestorm of anger and outrage on social media, after the techie left behind a damning 24-page suicide note accusing his wife of mental harassment and extortion. The techie’s death has garnered widespread attention, particularly on platforms like Twitter, where users linked his wife to the global IT company, Accenture, and demanded immediate action from the multinational corporation.

According to reports, the techie, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, claimed that his wife, an employee at Accenture, subjected him to financial and emotional exploitation. In his heartbreaking video, which went viral shortly before his death, the engineer recounted his long-standing struggles, including numerous legal disputes with his wife and her family. The emotional toll, compounded by threats and extortion demands, reportedly drove him to take this drastic step.

The Shocking Allegations and Social Media Backlash

The suicide note left behind by the techie detailed his experience of extortion, including repeated demands for a sum of ₹3 crore by his wife’s family to settle legal disputes. His wife, an alleged analyst at Accenture, reportedly filed over 40 court cases against him, accusing him and his family of serious crimes such as attempted murder, dowry harassment, and sexual misconduct. These constant legal battles left the techie exhausted, with authorities confirming that he had to frequently travel between Bengaluru and Uttar Pradesh to attend court hearings.

In the wake of the techie’s suicide, social media exploded with calls for action. Many users accused the techie’s wife of driving him to the brink of despair and demanded that Accenture take swift action, with some even calling for her termination from the company. “Dear @Accenture, you have 24 hours to fire,” one post read, adding fuel to the online fire. Amid the backlash, Accenture’s official X account was set to private. The company has not yet issued a statement, reported by HT.

Police Investigation and Legal Action

The Marathahalli police in Bengaluru have launched an investigation into the tragic incident. The police have filed a case against the techie’s wife, her mother, brother, and uncle, accusing them of abetment of suicide, as per the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 108. The techie’s case has raised further awareness of the struggles faced by many in abusive relationships, especially where financial and emotional extortion are involved.

In his final words, the techie pleaded for justice for his family and requested that a special gift he had bought for his son be delivered to him after his death. This poignant request reflects the emotional toll his experiences had on him, while also highlighting the immense pressure he faced. His untimely death is now under investigation, as police seek answers in this heart-wrenching case.

The death of the Bengaluru techie has raised critical questions about the impact of domestic violence, workplace harassment, and the toll of long-drawn legal battles on individuals. As the investigation continues, both the public and authorities await further clarity on the circumstances surrounding his tragic demise.

