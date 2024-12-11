Sanjay Malhotra To Assume Charge As 26th RBI Governor Amid Economic Challenges

He succeeds Shaktikanta Das, whose six-year tenure has been quite eventful, especially in the context of implementing a wide array of economic reforms and crisis management.

Sanjay Malhotra, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Rajasthan cadre, is to take over as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday. He succeeds Shaktikanta Das, whose six-year tenure has been quite eventful, especially in the context of implementing a wide array of economic reforms and crisis management.

A Direct Move from the Finance Ministry

Malhotra will be the first RBI Governor since Duvvuri Subbarao who will be moving directly from the North Block, that is, the Ministry of Finance. He is well known for his expertise in finance, taxation, and information technology. He was also the Secretary of the Department of Financial Services.

Academic credentials include a Bachelor’s in Computer Science from IIT Kanpur and an MPA in Public Policy from Princeton University. So, the RBI has had a distinguished addition to its leadership in the form of Malhotra, with more than three decades of experience. The future challenges on the horizon include:

Malhotra assumes charge when the Indian economy is facing its greatest challenge. Retail inflation has moved up to 6.2%, out of the tolerance band for the MPC. At the same time, GDP growth slowed down to 5.4% in the July-September quarter.

In its December review, the RBI hiked its inflation forecast for 2024-25 to 4.8% from 4.5%, but trimmed growth expectations to 6.6% from 7%. Balancing growth and inflation will be a critical focus for Malhotra as he steps into his new role.

One of the most important questions is whether Malhotra will focus on taming inflation or growth. Analysts believe that the foundation for a more dovish monetary policy is already in place. In December, two external members of the MPC voted for a 25 basis point rate cut, which may signal a change in monetary policy.

Malhotra’s elevation is at a critical time for the Indian economy, which faces challenges from the outside in terms of possible tariff revisions by the U.S. against Chinese products and domestic ones like low private investment and employment generation. The markets expect that his tenure might be more towards a balanced monetary policy, with stability to the system and pressing fiscal issues addressed.

Sanjay Malhotra takes up one of the most important economic jobs in India with great expectation. His long administrative and financial experience will play an important role in the framing of monetary policies of the country and steering the country’s economy through the next three years of both domestic and global headwinds.

