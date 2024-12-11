Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Sanjay Malhotra To Assume Charge As 26th RBI Governor Amid Economic Challenges

He succeeds Shaktikanta Das, whose six-year tenure has been quite eventful, especially in the context of implementing a wide array of economic reforms and crisis management.

Sanjay Malhotra To Assume Charge As 26th RBI Governor Amid Economic Challenges

Sanjay Malhotra, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Rajasthan cadre, is to take over as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday. He succeeds Shaktikanta Das, whose six-year tenure has been quite eventful, especially in the context of implementing a wide array of economic reforms and crisis management.

A Direct Move from the Finance Ministry

Malhotra will be the first RBI Governor since Duvvuri Subbarao who will be moving directly from the North Block, that is, the Ministry of Finance. He is well known for his expertise in finance, taxation, and information technology. He was also the Secretary of the Department of Financial Services.

Academic credentials include a Bachelor’s in Computer Science from IIT Kanpur and an MPA in Public Policy from Princeton University. So, the RBI has had a distinguished addition to its leadership in the form of Malhotra, with more than three decades of experience. The future challenges on the horizon include:

Malhotra assumes charge when the Indian economy is facing its greatest challenge. Retail inflation has moved up to 6.2%, out of the tolerance band for the MPC. At the same time, GDP growth slowed down to 5.4% in the July-September quarter.

In its December review, the RBI hiked its inflation forecast for 2024-25 to 4.8% from 4.5%, but trimmed growth expectations to 6.6% from 7%. Balancing growth and inflation will be a critical focus for Malhotra as he steps into his new role.

One of the most important questions is whether Malhotra will focus on taming inflation or growth. Analysts believe that the foundation for a more dovish monetary policy is already in place. In December, two external members of the MPC voted for a 25 basis point rate cut, which may signal a change in monetary policy.

Malhotra’s elevation is at a critical time for the Indian economy, which faces challenges from the outside in terms of possible tariff revisions by the U.S. against Chinese products and domestic ones like low private investment and employment generation. The markets expect that his tenure might be more towards a balanced monetary policy, with stability to the system and pressing fiscal issues addressed.

Sanjay Malhotra takes up one of the most important economic jobs in India with great expectation. His long administrative and financial experience will play an important role in the framing of monetary policies of the country and steering the country’s economy through the next three years of both domestic and global headwinds.

Also Read: Deadly Virus Virals Containing Live Viruses Goes Missing From Australian Lab

Filed under

rbi governor sanjay malhotra

Advertisement

Also Read

Excise Policy Case: SC Relaxes Manish Sisodia’s Bail Conditions

Excise Policy Case: SC Relaxes Manish Sisodia’s Bail Conditions

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Fair & Handsome: Delhi Consumer Forum Imposes ₹15 Lakh Fine On Emami

Fair & Handsome: Delhi Consumer Forum Imposes ₹15 Lakh Fine On Emami

Entertainment

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother Pregnant At 16

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana Grande

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property From Youngest Son Manchu Manoj

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth Crores- Everything Explained

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6: Allu Arjun Witnesses Minor Dip Of 16% But Will Soon Breach ₹700 Crore Mark

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6: Allu Arjun Witnesses Minor Dip Of 16% But Will

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox