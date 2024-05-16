FREE Dhaniya On Blinkit ! 'Say Thanks To Aniket's Mom' :Blinkit Founder Albinder Dhindsa

Those who grew up in Indian households would be aware that it is a common practice to ask for free dhaniya after shopping for groceries in the market. In a delightful nod to Indian household customs, Blinkit, the online grocery delivery platform, has introduced a novel feature: complimentary dhaniya (coriander) with vegetable orders. This innovation was spurred by a user’s nostalgic reminiscence of his mother’s wisdom and traditional market practices. Albinder Dhindsa, the CEO of Blinkit, has pledged further enhancements to the service, driven by user feedback.

It’s live! Everyone please thank Ankit’s mom 💛 We will polish the feature in next couple of weeks. https://t.co/jYm2hGm67a pic.twitter.com/5uiyCmSER6 — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) May 15, 2024

The genesis of this initiative lies in a social media post lamenting the absence of customary complimentary herbs with vegetable purchases, a staple of traditional marketplaces. Inspired by his mother’s sage advice, the user advocated for the inclusion of free dhaniya with substantial vegetable orders.

Mom got a mini heart attack because she had to pay for dhaniya on Blinkit.@albinder – mom is suggesting that you should bundle it for free with certain amount of veggies. — Ankit Sawant (@SatanAtWink) May 15, 2024

Upon being tagged in the post, CEO Albinder Dhindsa swiftly responded with a resolute “Will do,” underscoring Blinkit’s commitment to addressing user needs. Just four hours later, Dhindsa announced the rollout of the “free dhaniya” feature, crediting the user’s mother, Ankit Sawant, for the inspiration.

This interaction on X garnered substantial attention, accruing over 5 lakh views and more than 7000 likes. Users expressed their approval through positive reactions, particularly applauding Blinkit’s responsiveness to customer input.

The announcement sparked jovial banter in the comments section, with users sharing anecdotes and reflections on the cultural significance of complimentary offerings in grocery shopping.

“This Dhaniya update is priceless! Expecting a 5% market cap surge tomorrow,” remarked one user, capturing the enthusiasm surrounding the new feature.

Encouraged by Blinkit’s promptness in addressing user concerns, another user seized the opportunity to make a request for further sustainability measures, advocating for the introduction of jute or cloth bags for a refundable fee to reduce paper waste.

Blinkit’s proactive engagement with its user base exemplifies its commitment to customer satisfaction and continuous improvement in service delivery.

Show Full Article