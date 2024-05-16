Assassination Attempt On Slovak Prime Minister: Unveiling The Identity Of The 71-Year-Old Shooter

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s shooting incident has taken a startling turn as details emerge about the suspect apprehended at the scene. Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok confirmed on Wednesday that the detained individual is a 71-year-old writer hailing from the heart of Slovakia. This revelation follows media reports identifying the man shortly after the shooting incident in Handlova.

The suspect, described as having grey hair, was seen being handcuffed shortly after the attack on Fico, who is currently battling for his life after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. Media outlets have identified the suspect as a founder of the DUHA (Rainbow) Literary Club, originating from the town of Levice. Reports further reveal that the suspect has authored three poetry collections and is a member of the official Association of Slovak Writers.

In response to the reports, the Association of Slovak Writers took to Facebook to address the situation, stating that if the individual’s identity as the suspected shooter is confirmed, his membership will be immediately revoked. Meanwhile, the suspect’s son expressed bewilderment, stating he had no insight into his father’s intentions and actions, emphasizing that his father was a legally registered gun owner.

Further insights into the suspect’s character have emerged from acquaintances and local sources. Vlasta Kollarova, head of a local library in Levice, described the suspect as rebellious in his youth but not aggressive. Additionally, snippets of the suspect’s political views have surfaced on social media, including concerns about violence, immigration, and extremism. Notably, the suspect claimed to have founded a “Movement Against Violence” in Levice, advocating for peace and unity in society.

As investigations continue into the motive behind the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Fico, the involvement of an individual with a literary background has added complexity to the unfolding narrative. The incident has sparked discussions about the intersection of political tensions and societal unrest, prompting reflection on the broader issues of violence and extremism in contemporary society.

