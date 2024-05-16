Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid, Guns Down Two Terrorists Along LoC in Kupwara

In a decisive counter-operation, the Indian Army thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, resulting in the elimination of two terrorists. The operation, which took place on Thursday, involved a joint effort by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Amrohi, Tangdhar, and Kupwara areas. This operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs.

Major infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J-K’s Kupwara days ahead of Lok Sabha polls, 2 terrorists killed. Joint Ops by Army and JKP Notably, this area of Kupwara is going for Lok Sabha polls on May 20, as it falls under the Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency. pic.twitter.com/uecehUmBDh — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) May 16, 2024

According to official sources, the operation was part of a joint effort between the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, initiated based on specific intelligence inputs. The coordinated search operation spanned across the areas of Amrohi, Tangdhar, and Kupwara, demonstrating a strategic approach to root out terrorist activities.

During the course of the operation, security forces recovered two pistols, ammunition, and other war-like materials, underscoring the gravity of the thwarted infiltration bid. The ongoing search operation in the region signifies the continued vigilance and proactive measures adopted by security forces to maintain peace and security in the volatile border areas.

This incident comes in the wake of recent successful operations by the Indian Army, including ‘Operation Redwani Payeen’ concluded on May 9. In that operation, three terrorists were neutralized following an intensive vigil spanning over 40 hours. The operation was launched in response to an ambush targeting an Indian Air Force (IAF) vehicle, which resulted in the tragic loss of a senior Air Force officer.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army, responsible for operations in the region, emphasized its unwavering commitment to preserving peace and tranquility in Kashmir. The timely and effective response to infiltration attempts and terrorist activities highlights the operational readiness and resolve of security forces to safeguard the nation’s borders and protect civilian lives.

