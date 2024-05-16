First Batch Of Citizenship Holders Under CAA Majorly Comprises Pakistani Hindus

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs achieved a significant milestone on Wednesday, marking the issuance of the inaugural set of citizenship certificates under the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. After more than two months since the notification of the Citizenship Amendment Rules, the process of granting citizenship under the Act has commenced.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla personally handed over Citizenship Certificates to fourteen individuals, the majority of whom migrated from Pakistan. This ceremonial event was graced by the presence of Tapan Kumar Deka, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, and Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan, Registrar General of India.

According to reports, the recipients, who arrived in India from Pakistan in 2013, were handed their certificates in Delhi. Moreover, it was disclosed that over 300 applicants received citizenship under the Act on this occasion, with certificates for those residing in other parts of the country being dispatched via post.

Predominantly comprising Pakistani Hindus, these beneficiaries availed the fast-track pathway to Indian citizenship as stipulated by the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Act extends this provision to refugees belonging to six minority religious communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, excluding Muslims. Eligibility criteria include residency in India for six years preceding December 31, 2014.

However, the Act has sparked concerns among Indian Muslims, who fear its potential alignment with the proposed National Register of Citizens could lead to their marginalization and disenfranchisement.

March 11 marked a crucial development with the notification of rules under the Act, delineating the application procedure and the mechanism for scrutiny and grant of citizenship. Notably, this ceremony signifies the inaugural issuance of citizenship certificates following the enactment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024.

During the event, Bhalla lauded the applicants and elucidated the key provisions of the new Rules, emphasizing the meticulous processing by District Level Committees and the final adjudication by State Level Empowered Committees.

Citizenship certificates under #CAA were issued today to 14 Hindu refugees who came to India from Pakistan, escaping religious persecution. Some of them had been waiting for this day for more than 14 years. Listen to the ordeal they had to go through, which makes one wonder why… pic.twitter.com/l6UIdNtqwF — Sandeep Neel (@SanUvacha) May 15, 2024

Reflecting on their arduous journeys, beneficiaries expressed profound gratitude towards the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bhavna, a recipient hailing from Pakistan, highlighted the newfound opportunities for education and personal freedom in India. Bharat, another successful applicant, expressed his sense of rejuvenation and credited Prime Minister Modi for facilitating his citizenship. Harish Kumar, a long-term resident of Delhi, echoed similar sentiments, describing the attainment of citizenship as a dream fulfilled.

The issuance of these citizenship certificates symbolizes a tangible manifestation of hope and inclusion for individuals who have sought refuge and a brighter future in India. It underlines the nation’s commitment to upholding its humanitarian ethos while fostering a sense of belonging and empowerment among its newest citizens.

Show Full Article