Priyanka Gandhi promised to deposit Rs 8,500 Monthly Deposit for Women's Empowerment

In the midst of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Priyanka Gandhi, a prominent leader of the Congress party, has articulated a vision for women’s empowerment under the prospective INDIA Alliance government. Speaking passionately about the potential changes, she emphasized the transformative impact these policies could have on women across the nation.

“Our sisters across the country are ready to form the INDIA Alliance government with enthusiasm,” Priyanka Gandhi declared, outlining key initiatives aimed at improving women’s financial stability. She revealed plans to deposit Rs 8500 monthly into women’s accounts starting from July, amounting to Rs 1 lakh annually, which she believes will significantly uplift the financial conditions of families.

Furthermore, Priyanka Gandhi stressed the importance of enhancing women’s participation in government jobs, highlighting the doubling of the Centre’s contribution to honorariums for Asha, Anganwadi, and Cook sisters. Additionally, she announced an insurance scheme offering Rs 25 lakh coverage to alleviate medical expenses, ensuring a positive change in the overall quality of life.

In a scathing critique of the BJP’s economic policies, Priyanka Gandhi accused the ruling party of failing to address soaring inflation and economic hardships faced by the public. “Women across the country are saying the same thing – inflation has made life difficult,” she remarked during a campaign event, pointing out the exorbitant prices of essential commodities.

Transitioning from economic concerns to political accountability, Priyanka Gandhi launched a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his track record and accusing him of spreading falsehoods. “The Prime Minister has been doing politics on the basis of religion for the last ten years,” she asserted, signaling a shift towards issues of governance and public welfare in the elections.

Amidst these statements, the Congress party announced Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Raebareli, alongside loyalist KL Sharma from Amethi. Rahul Gandhi, who currently represents Kerala’s Wayanad, seeks re-election from Raebareli, facing opposition from BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh, a former Congress member.

Raebareli, scheduled for polling on May 20 in the fifth phase of elections, holds significance as the constituency of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who secured a substantial victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. The upcoming polls reflect not only the dynamics of regional politics but also the broader national narrative on governance, economic policies, and women’s empowerment.

The evolving political landscape underscores the critical choices facing voters, with issues of economic resilience, social equity, and leadership competence taking center stage in shaping India’s political future.

Show Full Article