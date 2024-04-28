Kalki 2898 AD Release Date Revealed: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan Starrer Hits Theatres on June 27

The much-anticipated sci-fi epic, Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, has finally unveiled its new release date after a brief postponement. Originally slated for release on May 9, the film will now hit the silver screens on June 27, 2024, much to the excitement of fans eagerly awaiting its arrival.

The official social media account of Kalki 2898 AD shared a captivating new poster to announce the revised release date. The poster features stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan standing together against a backdrop reminiscent of a vast desert landscape. At the top of the poster, the words “27 June 2024” boldly proclaim the film’s new release date, inviting audiences to mark their calendars for this highly anticipated cinematic event.

Accompanying the poster was a caption that read, “All the forces come together for a better tomorrow on 27-06-2024,” teasing the collaborative effort and excitement surrounding the film’s release.

Just a week prior to this announcement, the makers had treated fans to a brand new teaser, unveiling the character portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan in the film. The legendary actor will essay the role of Ashwatthama in this sci-fi spectacle, as depicted in the teaser where he is seen in a solemn moment of prayer before a Shiva linga within a cave. Responding to a child’s inquiry about his identity, he reveals, “Since ancient times, I have awaited the arrival of the Avatar. I am Guru Drona’s son. Ashwatthama.” His de-aged appearance from the film garnered immense attention and buzz across social media platforms.

Kalki 2898 AD promises an ensemble cast featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in prominent roles. Recently, on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, the makers unveiled a new poster, revealing Prabhas’s character name as Bhairava.

Speaking about the film at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon, director Nag Ashwin shed light on the narrative’s expansive scope, stating, “The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time. We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian, and not make it look like Blade Runner.”

With its intriguing premise, stellar cast, and visionary direction, Kalki 2898 AD is poised to captivate audiences with its blend of mythology and futuristic elements, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience when it hits theaters on June 27.