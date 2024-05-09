Delhi Electoral Office Collaborates With Rapido: Free Rides For Eligible Voters On May 25

The nation is currently engaged in the world’s largest democratic exercise, where the stakes are incredibly high. However, despite the magnitude of India’s elections, some individuals may choose not to vote due to various reasons, or they may encounter physical barriers preventing them from participating in the electoral process. This decreases the voter turn out which in turn hampers true representation and the results may not accurately represent the preferences of the entire population. Further, it also undermines the principle of democratic participation.

Considering the following situation, Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, P. Krishnamurthy, has taken a commendable step to alleviate people’s stress. In an effort to boost voter participation, the Cheif Electoral Officer of Delhi has launched a collaborative innitiative with Rapido, a bike ride-sharing platform.This initiative will provide eligible voters with complimentary rides from the polling booths to their residences on May 25th, the day of polling in Delhi. The strategic collaboration aims to streamline access to polling stations and foster civic participation among citizens throughout the electoral process.

This initiative is a positive step forward as it would strongly encourage the electorate to participate in voting. A higher voter turnout would provide a clearer picture of the elections and ensure genuine representation.

