PM Modi Predicts First 'Double-Engine' Government in Odisha, Urges Voters to Turn Up

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took a sharp dig at the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He claimed that Odisha is on the brink of experiencing a ‘double-engine’ government for the first time. This statement while campaigning for BJP candidate Sambit Patra, who is contesting for the Puri Lok Sabha seat.

Addressing a public rally, PM Modi emphasized the growing sentiment among the people of Odisha for change. “A voice is coming from every house that for the first time, there is going to be a double-engine government in Odisha. Today, the entire Odisha is reflecting on the 25 years given to the BJD government and questioning what has been achieved in these years,” Modi stated.

Highlighting the significance of the ongoing fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi noted the robust voter turnout and appealed particularly to first-time voters to exercise their franchise. “Today, polling is underway for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections. Voters are turning up at polling booths in large numbers. I appeal to voters, especially first-time voters, to exercise their franchise,” he urged.

In a heartfelt appeal to the people of Odisha, Modi recounted his connection to the land. “I have come from Gujarat, from the land of Somnath, to pay respect to the land of Jagannath,” he remarked, drawing a parallel between the two sacred sites.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi participated in a roadshow in the holy city of Puri, accompanied by Sambit Patra. His visit to Odisha is part of a broader campaign trail that also includes stops in West Bengal. Modi is scheduled to address additional public meetings in Odisha’s Cuttack and in Tamluk and Jhargram in West Bengal later in the day.

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections commenced on Monday morning, covering 49 parliamentary constituencies across six states and two Union Territories (UTs) amid tight security. The elections, which span seven phases from April 19 to June 1, will conclude with the counting of votes on June 4.

As the BJP seeks a third consecutive term under Narendra Modi’s leadership, the opposition INDIA bloc is determined to challenge the incumbent government. The outcome of these elections will be crucial in shaping the future political landscape of India.

