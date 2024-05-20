Lok sabha Elections 2024: The Fifth Phase Of Polling Sees 23.66% Voter Turnout by 11 AM

The fifth phase of polling for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, conducted across 49 parliamentary constituencies in six states and two Union Territories (UTs), recorded a voter turnout of 23.66% by 11 AM, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

This phase includes key constituencies across Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. The voter turnout in individual regions was: Bihar at 21.11%, Jammu and Kashmir at 21.37%, Jharkhand at 26.18%, Ladakh at 27.87%, Maharashtra at 15.93%, Odisha at 21.07%, and West Bengal leading with 32.70%.

The ECI highlighted that over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5,409 third-gender electors, are eligible to vote in this phase. A total of 695 candidates are vying for seats in the Lok Sabha, with significant political figures among them. Key contests feature leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, BJP’s Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, and Piyush Goyal, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JKNC chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD leader Rohini Acharya.

Urban centers like Mumbai, Thane, and Lucknow are also voting in this phase, regions historically marked by lower voter turnout. Efforts are being made to combat urban apathy and encourage higher participation.

#LokSabhaElections2024 | 23.66% voter turnout recorded till 11 am, in the fifth phase of elections. Bihar 21.11%

Jammu & Kashmir 21.37%

Jharkhand 26.18%

Ladakh 27.87%

Maharashtra 15.93%

Odisha 21.07%

Uttar Pradesh 27.76%

West Bengal 32.70% pic.twitter.com/wr9kbCIwYN — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

The constituencies involved include 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Maharashtra, 7 in West Bengal, 5 each in Bihar and Odisha, 3 in Jharkhand, and one each in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

To ensure a smooth and secure voting process, the ECI has deployed a comprehensive surveillance system, including 2,000 flying squads, 2,105 static surveillance teams, 881 video surveillance teams, and 502 video viewing teams. These teams are monitoring activities across the 94,732 polling stations around the clock.

Furthermore, strict vigilance is being maintained at 216 international border check posts and 565 inter-state border check posts to prevent the illicit flow of liquor, drugs, cash, and freebies. Surveillance extends to sea and air routes as well.

The robust security measures and extensive monitoring are part of the ECI’s efforts to ensure a fair and peaceful electoral process. With the election entering its crucial fifth phase, the attention now turns to the voters, who have a significant role in shaping the nation’s political landscape.

Also read: Lok sabha Elections 2024: BJP Candidate From Raebareli Constituency Says He Is Raebareli’s Son And Rahul Gandhi Is Not His Competition | Exclusive NewsX

Show Full Article