Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Smriti Irani Arrives At Polling Booth To Cast Vote In The Fifth Phase, Urges Citizens to Vote

The fifth phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha Election has reached its mid with a voter turn out of about 66.95% by 1 PM on Monday (May 20). As people continue to flock to polling booths in large numbers to exercise their right to vote, NewsX secured an exclusive interview with the Minister of Women and Child Development and BJP candidate from Amethi, Smriti Irani, as she arrived to cast her vote.

Voting in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh is still underway. In the exclusive with News X, the Union Minister addressed the Lok Sabha elections for the year 2024 as the festival of Democracy. “I extend my heartiest greetings to every Indian who participated and cooperated in this festival of democracy today,” she wished all the voters who participated in the electoral process.

She stated that she felt proud and fortunate to be able to vote for the leader who was dedicated towards a developed India. She further added that she felt fortunate that she had the opportunity to give her support to a leader who was dedicated not just towards a developed India but also who was committed to the welfare of the poor and empowerment of the women.

“Today I urge all the Indians to cast their votes and exercise their franchise at their designated polling booths as soon as possible and be a part of this electral festival,” she took the opportunity to urge the citizens of India to go out and vote in large numbers, for the candidate who they deem deserving of their vote. She pressed that voting for the right candidate and building a strong and efficient govermnet is a responsibility of the citizens of the nation in order to ensure the progress of the country.

Smriti Irani’s appeal to the people of the country during her candid conversation underscores the importance of active citizen participation in this democratic process. Her emphasis on voting as a fundamental duty to build a strong and efficient government resonates with the larger narrative of this electoral exercise. As the polling continues, the collective efforts of voters across the nation will shape the future of India’s governance, reinforcing the essence of democracy in the world’s largest democratic nation.

